Moises Caicedo makes Chelsea transfer decision amid Real Madrid interest

Moises Caicedo has made a decision over his future at Chelsea amid interest from Real Madrid,, according to reports.

The 23-year-old is still under contract with Chelsea until 2031, with the club also having an option to extend the deal for a further year.

This puts Chelsea in a very strong position should they receive any transfer offer for Caicedo.

Still, a player's wish matters too, since clubs tend not to want to keep an unhappy player in their squad.

IMAGO / News Images

According to Ben Jacobs, Caicedo is not looking to leave Chelsea despite rumours of a possible move to Real Madrid.

The Chelsea hierarchy are also said to be adamant that they will not listen to offers for the midfielder, even if they were to make a significant profit from a deal.

Bear in mind that the Ecuador international joined Chelsea from Brighton for a reported £100million, which could rise to £115m, back in 2023, so this suggests that Chelsea are prepared to turn down lucrative offers.

Instead, as previously reported, Caicedo is set to be rewarded with an improved deal, with talks ongoing between his new representatives and Chelsea.

IMAGO / Sportimage

GiveMeSport mentions that Caicedo is currently earning up to £175,000-a-week including bonuses at Chelsea, and the club plan to offer him a better deal or a new bonus structure, without extending the length of his current contract.

Caicedo's stellar performance last season, which led to his winning Chelsea's player of the season award, and the start of this season play a big part in the club's decision to reward him with a new deal.

The former Brighton player still ranks in the top three in total tackles (28) in the Premier League this season and number one in interceptions (18).