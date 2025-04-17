Moises Caicedo makes clear decision over Chelsea future amid Al-Nassr transfer interest
Moises Caicedo has made a decision over his Chelsea future amid interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, according to reports.
The 23-year-old joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2023 for a British record fee of £115m.
Caicedo has been a standout for Chelsea this season under head coach Enzo Maresca, who has recently lauded the Ecuador international for his performances.
After their 1-0 win over Spurs in the Premier League this month, which saw Caicedo have a strike ruled out for offside, Maresca hailed the midfielder as one of the best in the world.
"In this moment he is one of the best, if not the best, defensive midfielder in the world," Maresca said.
"He is doing fantastic. The best thing about Moi is that every day he is working serious. He is very humble, very kind, polite. He is a fantastic guy. It was another great performance."
Naturally, Caicedo has become the subject of transfer interest. As reported by Mike McGrath, Saudi side Al-Nassr consider the Chelsea star as a 'dream target' as they look to strengthen their midfield.
Caicedo has six years left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge and it would take a significant sum for a potential agreement to even be considered.
Moises Caicedo makes decision over Chelsea future
Ultimately, Caicedo's stance would play a big part over whether Al-Nassr would be able to advance any potential transfer interest.
Chelsea have sold Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly to Saudi clubs in recent seasons, but Caicedo won't be joining the pair out in the Middle East.
Uriel Iugt reports despite initial contact between the parties, Caicedo wants to remain in England the Premier League.
It's hardly surprising given how much Chelsea fought to bring Caicedo to the club to beat Liverpool to his signature.
With Conference League glory getting closer, as well as the battle for Champions League qualification heading to its conclusion, Caicedo's full focus will be on ensuring Chelsea achieve their objectives.