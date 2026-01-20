Personal terms, asking price, Rennes' stance: The latest on Chelsea's pursuit of Jeremy Jacquet

Rennes have turned down Chelsea's initial offer for young centre-back Jeremy Jacquet, according to reports in France.

As previously reported, Chelsea were prepared to make an offer worth €50m (£43.4m) for the 20-year-old.

It would still be below Rennes' reported asking price of more than €60m (£52m), but this is a normal practice in negotiations.

That said, according to French outlet Maxifoot, Rennes already made it clear that €50m would not be enough to secure Jacquet's transfer by turning down Chelsea's offer.

Rennes head coach Habib Beye has also spoken out against any potential sale.

"Obviously, when you get offers from clubs like that, it can cause a bit of uncertainty everywhere," Beye said in his recent press conference when speaking about Jacquet.

"I believe he is a very important player for our objectives.

"If we let him go tomorrow, we would have to lower our expectations, because he is an essential player for us, one of the best in our team, so we have to resist these approaches.

"That said, there are several factors in all this that are beyond my control."

It remains unclear whether Chelsea would return with an improved bid, but they would still have time to make another attempt.

It is also difficult to gauge Jacquet's view on a potential move to Stamford Bridge due to conflicting reports in France.

Foot Mercato claims that he already agreed a contract with Chelsea, while L'Equipe claims there is no such agreement between the defender and the London club.

A recent report from The Athletic, Chelsea and Rennes remain in negotiations, with the former hoping to finalise a deal this week.