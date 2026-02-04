Real Madrid consider signing Chelsea star they greatly admire 'almost impossible'

Real Madrid deem signing Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, whom they have great admiration for, an almost impossible task from a financial point of view, according to reports.

Top players attract interest from top clubs.

This is normal in football, and according to The Athletic, Real Madrid, who are said to be in the market for centre-backs and midfielders, have shown interest in Blues midfielder Fernandez.

The Spanish club reportedly greatly admire Fernandez and Paris Saint-Germain's Vitinha, but concede that financially, they are both out of reach.

IMAGO / Visionhaus

Fernandez, in particular, is under contract with Chelsea until 2032, and the London club are not interested in selling their start midfielder.

Recent reports suggested that Fernandez's new agency, The Elegant Game, is trying to enter negotiations with Chelsea over a potential improved deal, but this is expected to be sorted out in the summer.

Additionally, Chelsea spent then British-record £106.8m for the former Benfica star, so any potential deal for the midfielder would likely be worth as much or even higher.

There have been reports in Spain that Fernandez is not fully content with his life at Chelsea and would be open to joining Real Madrid, but these contradict the player's recent statement.

IMAGO / Giuseppe Maffia

"The truth is that I'm really proud of my three years here, because I arrived at a very difficult time for the club with many changes and coaches coming and going, but I'm happy with how things are going," the Argentina international said recently.

"Even though there has been a recent change of coach, football is always like this.

"I try to adapt to whatever the team needs at any given moment to help the club. I always give my all every day to help my teammates.

"I feel like I'm doing very well on a personal level, and hopefully we'll end this season with one or two trophies."