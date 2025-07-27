Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be joined by Joao Felix this summer, but he is eyeing another Chelsea star, according to reports.

The Saudi Pro League side are on the verge of signing Felix from Chelsea in a deal worth up to €50m after a package was agreed between the two clubs, with the Portugal international given permission to travel for a medical.

Despite only joining Chelsea on a permanent deal last summer, Felix will be allowed to depart in an initial deal worth €30m plus significant add-ons, with the transfer also including a sell-on clause.

It wasn't a successful return to Stamford Bridge for Felix, who previously played for the Blues during a loan spell in the second half of the 2022-23 season.

It will see him link up with Portugal compatriot Ronaldo, who has been with the Saudi club since January 2023.

With the deal for Felix advancing, it has been claimed Ronaldo is eyeing another Chelsea star to make the move to the Middle East.

According to Spanish journalist Jose Felix Diaz, Ronaldo wants Cucurella to follow Felix to Al-Nassr.

Cucurella, who joined Chelsea in the summer of 2022 for in excess of £60m from Brighton & Hove Albion, has become a key player for the Blues.

He is currently contracted until June 2028 after signing an initial six-year contract in west London.

The 27-year-old is settled in the capital after overcoming early challenges following his big-money switch, with Cucurella a firm favourite and regular starter under head coach Enzo Maresca.

Regardless of Ronaldo's reported desire, which will no doubt flatter Cucurella, it is highly unlikely the Spaniard would switch Chelsea given the trajectory the Blues are on, particularly after their Conference League and Club World Cup triumphs this summer, as well as qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Maresca singled out Cucurella after their 3-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final earlier this month, revealing: "He will be the soul of the party tonight. I don't want to talk about any single player but for Cucu, I do, he is a smart player and one of the main characters in the locker room. He will be the soul of the party."