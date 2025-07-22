Sterling, Felix, Nkunku: Chelsea put suitors on red alert after slashing asking prices

Chelsea are preparing for many outgoings this summer as they look to give head coach Enzo Maresca the perfect squad for the 2025/26 season.

After securing Champions League qualification and winning both the Conference League and Club World Cup, Chelsea are looking to continue the momentum with another successful campaign next term.

Work has already been done to improve the squad with the arrivals of Jamie Gittens, Liam Delap and Joao Pedro in attack, while departures, including Djordje Petrovic to AFC Bournemouth and both Kepa Arrizabalaga and Noni Madueke joining Arsenal, have also been finalised.

Chelsea hold interest in RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons, while talks are being held with clubs over the futures of Axel Disasi, Carney Chukwuemeka and Renato Veiga.

Three others are also expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer - Joao Felix, Raheem Sterling and Christopher Nkunku.

Despite a positive Club World Cup campaign, Nkunku is still likely to depart Chelsea. | IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

Felix spent the second half of the 2024/25 season on loan at AC Milan having completed a permanent move to Chelsea just last summer. Sterling returns to Chelsea after failing to make an impact on loan at Arsenal.

Nkunku's days look to be numbered after the latest acquisitions of Delap, Gittens and Pedro in attack, as well as the interest in Simons. Fortunately for Chelsea, there are interested clubs in all three of Felix, Sterling and Nkunku.

As reported by The Athletic, Felix is the subject of talks from Benfica and Saudi Pro League clubs. An unnamed Champions League club is keen on signing Sterling, while Nkunku has admirers in the Premier League, Italy and Germany.

Chelsea will look to aid the sale process of the attacking trio and have done so by declaring their valuations, including dropping their asking prices.

Pedro (centre-left) and Delap (centre-right) have given Chelsea a new dimension in attack. | IMAGO / Eyepix Group

It's suggested Nkunku's asking price has been dropped by £22m to around £43.3m after valuing the France international at £65m during the January transfer window. Chelsea want the same figure, which would take into account add-ons, for Felix, while an offer of £20m would be accepted for Sterling to offload the 30-year-old.

Prior to Madueke's departure to Arsenal, Maresca offered a simple message to his squad over their future at the club.

He said: "My message to the players and to the club is that I just want players that are happy to be with us. The ones that are not happy, they are free to go."

Chelsea will hope to sort as many departures before the first-team return from their holidays at the beginning of August to begin final preparations for the beginning of the new Premier League season.