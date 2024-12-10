Thiago Silva shows true Chelsea colours as Estêvão Willian transfer conversation revealed
Estêvão Willian has revealed what former Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has told him about the club ahead of his summer switch to Stamford Bridge next year.
The 17-year-old will join from Palmeiras once he turns 18 after a deal worth an initial £29m plus performance-related add-ons was agreed between the clubs.
Estêvão will pen a long-term contract at Chelsea and is expected to remain with Enzo Maresca's side for the 2025/25 campaign.
He has had a fantastic season in the Brazilian Serie A and Estêvão's performances have been recently recognised after he was named Breakthrough Player and Best Striker of the season having scored 13 goals and contributed nine assists in 31 league appearances.
Enzo Maresca will be relishing the chance to work with the teenager and many Chelsea players, past and present, have already been in touch with the Brazilian.
One player who has spoken with the attacker is Silva, who departed at the end of last season following four seasons at the club.
Silva didn't expect to remain at Chelsea for as long as he did, but he became a legend by the end of his spell after winning the Champions League, Club World Cup and Super Cup.
In an interview with ESPN Brasil, Estêvão revealed what the centre-back told him after Fluminense's 1-0 win against Palmeiras on December 8.
"Thiago Silva spoke to me in that last game. He said that the club is top and they are waiting for me with open arms."
Estêvão has big dreams for when his move to Chelsea finally completes. The club has had several successful Brazilians at the club, including Ramires, Willian, Oscar and David Luiz, but the attacker wants to trump them all.
"I want to make history and become the most successful Brazilian in Chelsea's history," he said in an interview with Transfermarkt last month.
"I want to win titles and show all my potential, show everything I can do."