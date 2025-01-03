Why Chelsea can't recall Trevoh Chalobah from Crystal Palace loan following double defensive injury setback
Chelsea will be unable to bring Trevoh Chalobah back to the club this month from his loan spell at Crystal Palace.
Chalobah is currently on loan with the Eagles until the end of the season after agreeing a season-long loan switch to south London last summer.
The 25-year-old has made 14 appearances in all competitions under Oliver Glasner this season, scoring three league goals in the process.
Chelsea made the decision to allow Chalobah to temporarily depart due to the number of defensive options in Enzo Maresca’s squad, particularly with the arrival of Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer.
However, Chelsea have suffered injury problems in defence this season, with both Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile currently sidelined due to injury.
Ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday, Maresca confirmed Fofana could be out for the remainder of the season following a serious hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Badiashile is not expected to return until at least February.
"Unfortunately Wes will be out for a very long time," revealed the Chelsea head coach. "Benoit will be out until at least February. So the only two big updates are on Wes Fofana and Benoit but both are going to be out for a very long time."
He added: "Unfortunately he could be out for the season, so we don't know exactly for the entire season, but unfortunately he could be out for part of the season."
With Chalobah on loan, it could have been a potential option for the Blues to recall the centre-back. However, as reported by The Athletic, there is no break clause in the loan agreement and he will therefore remain at Selhurst Park for the remainder of the campaign.
It will mean Chelsea will have to cope with their current options - Levi Colwill, Tosin and Axel Disasi, as well as the likes of Josh Acheampong, Renato Veiga and Marc Cucurella - or they will have to head into the winter market.
Whether the injuries have affected Maresca and Chelsea's stance on the January window remains unclear, with the Blues boss remaining coy over whether they could be tempted to bolster the squad.
"We'll see, now the focus is on tomorrow's game," added Maresca on Friday. "That is an important game like the rest, so the focus is just about tomorrow, but for sure these two players they're going to be out for a long time, so we'll see."