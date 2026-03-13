West Ham could be willing to explore a permanent deal for Chelsea loanee Axel Disasi in the summer if they manage to secure Premier League survival, according to reports.

Raheem Sterling's contract termination agreement and Disasi's short-term loan at West Ham have been a huge relief for Chelsea mid-season.

The pair spent the first half of the season training separately from the first team, and in addition to having to continue to pay their salary, Chelsea also faced some criticism for their exile.

However, while Sterling's deal was a permanent solution, Disasi's loan is a temporary fix.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The 27-year-old remains contractually tied to Chelsea until 2029, and earlier reports suggested that there is no option or obligation to buy in Disasi's loan deal.

Fortunately for Chelsea, Disasi's strong start at West Ham could lead to a long-term solution.

According to the Standard, West Ham have been impressed enough with the centre-back to consider signing him permanently in the summer, if they escape relegation at the end of the season.

That said, West Ham reportedly expect Chelsea to set a lower asking price than the £38.6m they paid to AS Monaco for the player in 2023.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The report added that while Chelsea are intent on selling Disasi this summer, West Ham are unlikely to be able to afford any permanent deal for the defender.

Since making his debut for West Ham against Burnley in early February, Disasi has featured in all of their seven games, six of which as a starter.

West Ham currently sit 18th in the Premier League table, level on points with Nottingham Forest in 17th.

Disasi recently admitted that he has really enjoyed his time at West Ham, so if the two clubs could agree a deal that suits all parties, it would be ideal.