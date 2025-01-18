Why there has been 'no progress' in Christopher Nkunku talks as Chelsea make Bayern Munich demand
There has been 'no progress' in Bayern Munich's transfer pursuit of Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, with the Blues making a demand, according to reports.
Vincent Kompany's side have made the Chelsea number 18 their top priority for the January transfer window, with Nkunku thought to be open to the move.
Since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, the France international has struggled for consistent game time under both Mauricio Pochettino and Enzo Maresca.
Having struggled with a long-term injury in his first season at Chelsea, Nkunku was unavailable for much of the campaign before returning to full fitness under Maresca.
However, he has been unable to displace Cole Palmer or Nicolas Jackson in the starting XI and has had to settle for minutes in the Conference League, cup competitions and off the bench in the Premier League.
According to Fabrizio Romano, via iMiaSanMia, while Nkunku is keen on departing Chelsea this window, no progress has been made on a move.
It was previously reported that Chelsea were interested in Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel, with a deal for the 19-year-old being considered while Nkunku negotiations were ongoing.
However, Romano has now revealed that 'a lot depends on Tel', with the two clubs not having been in contact in the last two days.
With Tel having made it clear to Kompany that he is willing to stay and fight for his place, it remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will entertain a move without the Frenchman arriving in the opposite direction.
Despite this, talks between Bayern Munich and Nkunku are said to be 'ongoing and positive', with the 28-year-old keen on a return to the Bundesliga after a successful stint with RB Leipzig.
The Italian journalist concludes by stating that 'money won't be a problem from Nkunku's side', but that this could be a stumbling block when it comes to the club negotiations.
Chelsea value Nkunku at £65 million as Bayern Munich look to sign the forward, according to previous reports, and it remains to be seen as to whether the Bundesliga giants are willing to pay this fee.