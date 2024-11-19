Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Urged To Raid Liverpool To Sign Uruguay Forward Darwin Nunez
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been told to sign Darwin Nunez from Liverpool as the Gunners look to battle defending champions Manchester City for the Premier League title this season.
For the past two seasons, Arsenal have finished as the league's runners-up. They pushed four-time champions Man City all the way down to a final-day decider last season as they finished just two points behind them.
Despite being heavily tipped to challenge Manchester City once again, Arteta's side have struggled for consistency as they lie fourth in the league table with 19 points, nine points behind leaders Liverpool and four adrift of second-placed Man City.
Many believe Arsenal may already be out of the title race. Kai Havertz started the season impressively with six goals in his first 10 games but has now scored just one goal in eight games.
According to former Arsenal player Jeremie Aliadiere, the club must go all out to secure a move for Nunez from Liverpool.
“Havertz is not a natural number nine. He’s doing a fantastic job but over a full season, Champions League, Premier League, and we have seen it lately when Arsenal have struggled more and it has been more difficult, Jesus could be the answer,” Aliadiere told Football365.
“He is not a typical number nine; he likes to come and get involved, get the ball, get involved in the build-up. I am not sure that is the answer.”
“I know he is at Liverpool but I am a massive fan of Darwin Nunez. Absolutely mad fan of the guy because I love his work ethic, his runs, his determination and I wish we had a player like him at Arsenal.
“I remember in the summer there were some talks about him coming to Arsenal. That excited me because I’d love to see him with us. That type of player keeps bothering defenders, making runs in behind, stretching the defence, even though it’s not for him, it’s for the team, the others get massive rewards from it.”
Aliadiere added: “Who knows what they need to get over the line. We are progressing as a club. It’s fantastic the job Arteta has done, it’s incredible.
“Now we are getting into a stage where fans say we need to win now because we have been challenging and getting better and better. We want to see that Premier League at the end of the season.”