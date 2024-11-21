Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Makes Martin Zubimendi Liverpool Admission And Sends Ryan Gravenberch Message
Liverpool failed in their pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi last summer after the 25-year-old made a late U-turn to stay with his childhood despite being on the verge of moving to Anfield and becoming Arne Slot's first signing.
This dealt a huge blow on Slot who had earmarked Zubimendi as the perfect defensive midfielder for his team, however, his compatriot Ryan Gravenberch has stepped up for the Reds in the deep-lying midfield role this season.
Gravenberch has exceeded all expectations, starting Liverpool's 15 matches in both the Premier League and Champions League, and has emerged as one of the club's consistent performers this campaign alongside club legend Mohamed Salah.
The 22-year-old had a mixed first season at Anfield following his transfer from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 under Jurgen Klopp but he has become a mainstay in Slot's midfield three. According to Arsenal legend Ian Wright, Zubimendi’s snub has proved to be a blessing in disguise.
Wright said on The Overlap’s Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by SkyBet: “They were getting ready to buy Zubimendi, but Gravenberch has come in and locked it [that position] off. How much has he saved Liverpool?”
Gary Neville agreed, adding: “He’s been unbelievable. They may still go for another holding midfield player [in the transfer window]. But going for Zubimendi and then him [Gravenberch] going in there and playing like he has, he’s been incredible.”
Ryan Gravenberch recently revealed that his impressive form for Liverpool is a result of the trust Arne Slot has shown in him.
"The coach gives me confidence and sets me up," Gravenberch told ESPN. "I just do my own thing. The things I did at Ajax, I do now."
"I discuss all kinds of things with him," he added. "It's mainly about football. We talked last season as well. I have a good bond with him and I'm very happy he's here.
"We think in the same way. He likes football and building up from the back. That suits me super well too.
"I'm at a top club now, at Liverpool. I played a lot more last season than in the season before. That was my goal. This season my goal is to play even more than last season and I'm on my way."