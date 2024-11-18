Caoimhin Kelleher Urged To Leave Liverpool By Former Premier League Goalkeeper For The Good Of His Career
Former Premier League goalkeeper Shay Given believes Caoimhin Kelleher must leave Liverpool to continue his playing career even if he has to force a move in the transfer window.
The Reds reportedly turned down approaches from Premier League rivals for Kelleher's services last summer after making 26 appearances for the club last campaign following an injury to first-choice keeper Alisson Becker.
Kelleher has been a reliable backup to Alisson Becker in recent seasons and is deputising for the Reds once again after Alisson suffered a hamstring injury in October, however, Alisson will return to the post when he resumes full training after the November international break.
Republic of Ireland legend Shay Given believes Kelleher showed last season that he has what it takes to become No.1 in the Premier League and needs to leave Anfield soon.
Given said: “Caoimhin played 26 games last season and in that time he showed that he has the talent to be a No 1 in the Premier League. But he turns 26 later this month and, if I am brutally honest, he needs to get away from Liverpool if he wants that to happen.
“Kelleher would have been disappointed to hear Slot state publicly that Alisson will always be his first choice keeper because everyone wants to go into training every day with the belief that they are fighting for a place in the team.
“Every professional footballer has to have that hope that if they get a place in the team and perform well then they will keep the jersey. Caoimhin hasn’t got that. It has been made clear to him that he will always be behind Alisson - and let’s be honest he is up against a guy who is one of the best in the world.
“Caoimhin turns 26 later this month. He’s done his time at Liverpool. That’s no disrespect to a brilliant club but they are now starting to think that they can’t hold Kelleher back for much longer because he is a quality player.
“Maybe Caoimhin has been too nice about it up to now because sometimes you do have to force the issue. That isn’t a nice situation. He has been very loyal to Liverpool and he won’t want to upset the fans.
“But at the same time, you only have one career, one life and one opportunity to make the most of what you’ve got. Ten years down the road he could be 36 and people are talking about him as being over the hill.”
Kelleher has made eight appearances for the Reds this season across all competitions as they lead both the Premier League and Champions League tables.