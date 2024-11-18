Cody Gakpo Expresses Pride In Seeing Liverpool Star Show Off Qualities ‘To The Whole World’
Cody Gakpo has lauded Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch following his outstanding displays this season for the club. Gravenberch has shone in his new midfield role under Arne Slot since the Dutchman took over from Jurgen Klopp in the summer.
The 22-year-old Netherlands international has made 15 starts in 17 fixtures this term as the Reds sit at the summit of the Premier League and Champions League standings.
Gakpo, speaking in an interview with Men in Blazers, says he is elated to see Gravenberch show off his qualities ‘to the whole world’, having become a mainstay in Liverpool's midfield.
“We [the Dutchmen at Liverpool] knew Ryan already from the Eredivisie when he played at Ajax, and I think everybody knew already that he is this good,” Gakpo said.
“After, he made a move to Bayern Munich and maybe he didn’t play that much over there, but still everybody in Holland knew how good he could be when he was playing.
“And I think maybe the manager [Slot] also knew this. At the beginning of the season he put him in a slightly different position but he gave him the confidence to play there.
“Ryan showed his quality at that position, grabbed his chance as well and turned out to be a good match. He is playing outstandingly for us this season.
“I’m very happy that we can see the Ryan we as Dutchmen already knew, but now he can show it to the whole world. I’m very proud of him.”
Gravenberch, meanwhile recently revealed how a phone call from Arne Slot helped him to establish himself as a key player for Liverpool.
“The coach called all the players for a talk. After the European Championship he called me to tell him how he saw me. He knew me from my time at Ajax, of course, when he was at AZ and Feyenoord," Gravenberch told Soccer News.
“He told me what position he wanted to use me in and he put me at six. I went into it with an open mind. I played a lot at eight and when I was younger also at six.
“That helps, but now other things are being asked of me. In the youth I could go forward. Back then there was no Virgil who called me back!”