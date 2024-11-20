Liverpool Legend Weighs In On Contract Situations Of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold And Mohamed Salah
Liverpool legend Alan Kennedy has weighed in on the contract situations of captain Virgil van Dijk, vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold, and leading goalscorer Mohamed Salah ahead of the January transfer window.
The trio will enter the final six months of their Liverpool contracts on January 1 and can speak with foreign clubs about pre-contract agreements unless they put pen to paper on new deals. It is believed that negotiations are currently ongoing with all three players but an agreement is yet to be reached.
Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, and Salah have played key roles in helping Arne Slot's side go top of the Premier League and Champions League standings and through to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.
Alan Kennedy, who won five league titles, four League Cups, and two European Cups during his time at the club claims that it is important Liverpool keep all three players.
“It’s really important to keep them all," said the 70-year-old to SportsBoom. “You’ve got to have the best players out there, that’s what made Liverpool the top, top team in the 1960s, 70s and 80s.
“I’ve always said you have to have leaders in teams - and I think all three of them have grown into leaders.
“Just look at Mo Salah, he’s been prolific. He’s one of these players that will have lots of offers throughout his career because he’s such a talent.
“You’re going to pay money to see him play, but I just feel like he keeps making the right decisions. It’s all about the way you’re playing and getting results - and that’s something he’s very good at.
“If there’s a goal to get, he’ll be in there fighting for it. But for me he also does his job helping Trent Alexander-Arnold, he helps him on the right-hand side.
“I think it’s working well with the players, there’s no egos for me.”
Arne Slot has won 15 of his first 17 matches in all competitions this season, since replacing Jurgen Klopp last summer. Slot has overseen a smooth transition so far as Liverpool are now considered contenders for the league title.
Alan Kennedy added: “They look like they’ve been together for years. It’s looking very good for this season. I do enjoy watching them, they’ve certainly developed into a team that is full of confidence. They certainly know how to play.
“Whether that’s coming from the manager or the players themselves, I just think they’ve absolutely terrific this season. A lot of the fans are very, very happy with the way they’re playing.
“And it’s not just about one particular player, they look a confident team who have been put together.
“Of course there will be slip-ups along the way, there always is, but I just think they’re good enough to win just about every game - and I bet they’re disappointed if they don’t.”