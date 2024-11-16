Alexis Mac Allister Outlines Changes In Liverpool Role Under Arne Slot Since The Dutchman Replaced Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has been discussing how his role has changed under new Head Coach Arne Slot.
The 25-year-old arrived at Anfield in the summer of 2023 from Brighton and enjoyed an excellent debut season under Jurgen Klopp, scoring seven times and providing seven assists.
Mac Allister told the club's official matchday programme (via Liverpoolfc.com) that things have changed since the German departed and that there is a noticeable change in his role and the team's approach under the Dutchman.
“In terms of the change, perhaps with Jürgen I played as a lone five [holding midfielder]. So, the position was very different. I was much more defensive than anything else.
“Nowadays, given we play with two fives, I can be a little freer and if we start with two sitting midfielders and one a little further forward, that changes things.
“For instance, when the ball goes out to the left full-back, I’m the one who can move further forward, and Ryan [Gravenberch] becomes the number five.
“So, the system has changed a little, but the main ideas are the same. I think perhaps the big change is in having that patience to have longer periods of possession and dominate games more and obviously that creates more chances.”
Despite Liverpool's outstanding start to the season, Mac Allister has not quite hit the same heights that he did last season. A busy schedule domestically and at international level may have put a lot of physical demands on the midfielder, but it was around this time last season that he started to show some of his best form.
It is a refreshing thought for Reds fans, therefore, that they are table toppers in both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League, and one of their most influential players is still to show his very best form.