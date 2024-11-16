Former Player Thinks Liverpool Star Will Be Top Two In The World In Years To Come
Jurgen Klopp's decision to stand down at the end of last season was met with widespread concern by Liverpool supporters as they were forced to say goodbye to the brilliant German.
Fast forward six months, however, and the Reds find themselves sitting top of both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League tables, with an EFL Cup quarter-final against Southampton also on the horizon.
Klopp announced his decision in January, giving the Anfield hierarchy time to ensure they could put a structure in place to take the club into the new era.
Michael Edwards arrived first as FSG's CEO of Football, new Sporting Director Richard Hughes was next through the door, and then Arne Slot was appointed as Head Coach following a successful spell at Feyernoord.
The transition from Klopp and start to life under the Dutchman has gone far smoother than many expected and once again looks like a masterstroke from the decision-makers at the club.
Whilst he has made winning 15 out of his first 17 matches look easy, Slot has had to juggle his squad as a result of injuries, with Alisson Becker having two spells on the sidelines with hamstring problems.
Liverpool are lucky, however, to still have Caoimhin Kelleher in reserve and ready to step up when the Brazilian is missing, and he has once again proved why he deserves to be a first choice somewhere.
The Irish international continues to make the absence of Liverpool's number one a complete non-issue, and that has not gone unnoticed in the world of football.
Former Ireland striker Kevin Doyle was speaking to RTE (via Football 365) when he explained that he believes that the 25-year-old is going right to the very top.
“I think in five or six years he is going to be in the top one or two goalkeepers in the world.
“He’s that good at everything he does. He has got everything in the locker. He ticks every box. If he can get himself playing, I feel he’s going to be the top man.”
Alisson is expected back shortly after the international break, and Slot has already confirmed he will return to the starting lineup when he is ready.
Whilst that seems extremely harsh on Kelleher, he has once again enhanced his growing reputation, and there is no doubt that clubs will be chasing his signature again when the transfer window opens in January.
It promises to be an interesting few months concerning the goalkeeping situation evolving at Anfield, with Giorgi Mamardashvili also due to arrive from Valencia in the summer.