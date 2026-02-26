Champions League Round of 16 Draw - All You Need to Know

On Wednesday evening, Real Madrid progressed from the UEFA Champions League play-off draw for a second consecutive year, as they defeated Benfica 2-1 at the Bernabeu for a 3-1 aggregate victory over the tie.

It's frustrating that the team once again needed the play-offs, after losing 4-2 to the same opponents on the final day of the league phase. Perhaps the team would have had more energy in the closing stages away to Osasuna on Saturday if they'd had the week off. But what's done is done, and we can now look forward.

The only thing worse than adding two avoidable games to the schedule is failing to advance. The important thing is that the team progressed and can now look ahead to the round of 16, and hopefully beyond.

The Champions League Round of 16 Draw Awaits

IMAGO / Guillermo Martinez

For those wondering, the draw for the last 16, and indeed all the way to the final, will take place on Friday, February 2, commencing from around 7:00 a.m. EST (12:00 p.m. CET), with the balls likely to be drawn around 30-45 minutes after the start of the proceedings.

Real Madrid can be drawn against two teams - either Sporting CP or Manchester City. The second leg will be played away from home. It would be great fun to play against the Portuguese champions; we never get to see that match-up, so it would be nice to see something different.

IMAGO / Alberto Gardin

Manchester City and Real Madrid have played each other 11 times in the last six years; it's incredible. The last match-up was as recently as December, where City came out 2-1 winners at the Bernabeu. Before that, Los Blancos progressed against City in last year's play-off tie.

So, let's seriously hope that we don't get the match-up once again. Plus, with all due respect to Sporting - a solid side who defeated PSG in the league phase - they would be an easier opponent in general. Interestingly, it would mark a third visit to Lisbon in 2026 alone.

IMAGO / Action Plus

So, to recap - on Friday, the 27th of February, the draw for the Champions League round of 16 will take place at around midday CET, with Real Madrid set to draw either Sporting or Manchester City, with the second leg away from home.