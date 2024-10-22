El Clasico: Over a Million Fans Virtually Queue for Real Madrid vs. Barcelona Tickets
This weekend, Real Madrid and Barcelona collide in a mouth-watering El Clasico showdown at the top of the La Liga table, with second-placed Los Blancos aiming to go level on points with their bitter rivals following victory over Celta Vigo last time out in league action.
As you can imagine, there is immense interest in this gigantic clash at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, especially as it will also mark superstar Kylian Mbappe’s first El Clasico since joining Real Madrid over the summer.
The excitement was certainly evident last Friday when tickets went on general sale through Real Madrid’s official website. At one point, as AS reported, almost 1.1 million people were waiting in the online virtual queue, some holding out for several hours, hoping to get their hands on tickets for this epic encounter.
Notably, the most affordable ticket for this top-of-the-table tussle came in at 130 euros (around 140 USD) during the online general sale.
The last time Real Madrid and Barcelona collided in competitive action was back in April, with Los Blancos defeating Barca on home turf. That night, Jude Bellingham scored a last-gasp winner to clinch a 3-2 victory and send Real on their way to winning their 36th La Liga title.
Before this weekend's matchup with Barcelona, Real Madrid face Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night. Carlo Ancelotti’s men will be looking to bounce back in that tournament after suffering defeat at the hands of Lille earlier this month.
