Carlo Ancelotti Wants More Goals From Kylian Mbappe Following Real Madrid Wonderstrike
Following his sensational strike against Celta Vigo this past weekend in La Liga, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has demanded that Kylian Mbappe keeps on hitting the back of the net.
Speaking with the media ahead of Los Blancos’ Champions League fixture with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night, Ancelotti commented on Mbappe.
I want Mbappe to score goals. I prefer he scores rather than pressing.
The Italian boss ultimately wants the Frenchman to replicate one of Real Madrid’s former stars.
The centre-forward’s role hasn’t changed, I ask the same of him that I asked of Karim Benzema. Mbappe needs to position himself well and be smart every time we recover the ball to make a quick transition.” (H/T Bein Sports)
Since joining Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain over the summer, Mbappe has found the net on eight occasions in his 12 appearances for the team. His biggest return has come in La Liga, where he has scored six times.
However, Ancelotti isn’t satisfied with Mbappe’s overall goal return.
According to Bein Sports, no other player in the Spanish top division has had more shots than Mbappe (44 in total). Ancelotti is now keen to see more of those chances converted into goals, especially with two crucial games coming up for Real Madrid this week.
First up, Los Blancos host Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid will be looking to get back to winning ways in that tournament after losing to Lille last time out.
After that, Real host bitter rivals Barcelona in a top-of-the-table clash in La Liga. If Ancelotti’s men overcome Barca on Saturday night, then they will go level on points with Hansi Flick’s side at the summit.
Notably, that mouth-watering match will be Mbappe's first El Clasico since joining Real Madrid.
