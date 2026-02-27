Real Madrid's Round of 16 Champions League Opponents Now Confirmed

Earlier this week, Real Madrid booked their place in the UEFA Champions League round of 16, with a 3-1 aggregate win over Portuguese side Benfica, as they managed to right the wrongs from the final match day of the league phase.

Before the draw took place, we knew that Alvaro Arbeloa's side would face one of two sides: Sporting CP of Portugal or Manchester City of England. Los Blancos were paired with Bodo/Glimt, meaning the Norwegian side would also face one of Sporting or City.

Well, it is now confirmed that Madrid will be facing City because that's what football has been missing recently, a game between these two sides.

IMAGO / Alberto Gardin

Indeed, these games will be the 12th and 13th meetings between the two sides in six years. They will be the fourth and fifth meetings in the last 13 months alone. That, coupled with how hard the opponent is, makes this a very annoying draw.

Furthermore, the route to the final is mapped out. Should Madrid advance past City, they will face the winner between Atalanta and Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals. If they progress again, they would play one of Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Galatasaray or Liverpool in the semi-finals. Then, someone from the other side of the draw in the final in Budapest at the end of May.

What's more frustrating is that yesterday, it was reported that Eder Militao, Jude Bellingham and Dani Ceballos will all miss both legs of the last 16 tie, with Militao also set to miss a potential quarter-final first leg too. Kylian Mbappe will reportedly miss the next two games, but will hope to be back for the first leg against City. ,

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

As a reminder, the second leg will be played at the Etihad. The first leg is at the Bernabeu. If the team gets through, the same would apply if it is Bayern Munich, with the second leg at the Allianz Arena. However, if they play Atalanta, the second leg would be played at the Bernabeu.

It all comes down to seeding. Whoever finished higher in the league phase gets home advantage in the second leg of the tie, which we all know is crucial in terms of progressing, so let's see.

So, to recap: Manchester City in the round of 16, Atalanta or Bayern Munich in a potential quarter-final, and one of PSG, Chelsea, Galatasaray, or Liverpool in a potential semi-final. ,