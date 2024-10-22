Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Champions League Preview, Kick-Off Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid take on Borussia Dortmund today in a repeat of the 2024 Champions League Final. After a shock defeat in game 2 of the new-look Champions League format away to French team Lille in Matchday 2, a win is needed with a tough run of games still to come.
Milan, Liverpool, and Atlanta will come after the Borussia Dortmund game, so a win is much-needed. The top eight teams at the end of the league stage receive a bye from the knockout phase play-off. That is the clear target for head coach Carlo Ancelotti, and a loss in Matchday 3 to Dortmund puts the team in a challenging situation to reach that goal.
There are no fresh injuries for Ancelotti after the 2-1 league win over Celta Vigo on Saturday. Midfielder Dani Ceballos came off the bench after being sidelined with an ankle injury for several weeks. However, they will need to play much better today after a sluggish performance on Saturday.
Borussia Dortmund has had an extra day of rest in preparation for the game. On Friday, it played out a 2-1 win against FC St. Pauli in the Bundesliga. First-year head coach Nuri Şahin has guided his team to two wins from two in the Champions League, including a crushing 7-1 home win over Scottish side Celtic in Matchday 2.
Forward Karim Adeyemi scored a 48-minute hat trick against the Scottish champions but unfortunately left the game with a hamstring injury. He will be absent for Şahin alongside USMNT midfielder Giovanni Reyna. Defender Niklas Sule will face another last fitness test after missing the weekend's Bundesliga game.
Dortmund has a much easier Champions League schedule than Real Madrid, with today's game the most daunting of their remaining six league phase games. The pressure is off for them, so this could be a tough outing for the reigning European champions.
Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund Kick-off Time
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu
- Date: Tuesday, October 22
- Kick-off Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund Head-To-Head Record (Last 5 Games)
- Real Madrid: 3 wins
- Borussia Dortmund: 0 wins
- Draws: 2
How To Watch & Live Stream
United States: fuboTV, Paramount+, Univision NOW, UniMás, TUDN
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 2, Discovery+