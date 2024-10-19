Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe Scores Screamer vs. Celta Vigo
Kylian Mbappé gave Real Madrid the early lead against Celta Vigo with a superb strike from distance.
No signs of a lingering thigh injury showed for Mbappé when he silenced the Estadio Abanca-Balaídos in the 20th minute. Eduardo Camavinga intercepted an errant pass from Fran Beltrán that he played to his fellow Frenchman at the edge of the box.
With acres of time and space, Mbappé sent a magnificent right-footed strike to the back of the net, giving Celta Vigo's Vicente Guaita no chance at stopping the effort.
The goal comes after Mbappé failed to score in his last two matches for Real Madrid before the international break. The 25-year-old controversially did not represent France, but it looks like the extra rest served him well.
Mbappé leads the team with eight goals in 12 appearances across all competitions. The goal, his sixth in La Liga, now puts him level with Villarreal's Ayoze Pérez as the league's second highest goalscorer. Both men trail Robert Lewandowski, who already bagged ten La Liga goals for Barcelona this season.
Carlo Ancelotti will need his striker to be at his best as Los Blancos prepare to face Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona in their next two fixtures.