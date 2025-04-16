Cristiano Ronaldo Net Worth
Cristiano Ronaldo has had a long and successful career in soccer that has seen him break numerous records, win almost everything that there is to win with Real Madrid and other teams, and accumulate a mind-boggling amount of money in the process.
Having represented clubs such as Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, Ronaldo has been treated to huge salaries throughout his career and has had brands clamoring to work with him for two decades now.
Usually by the late stage of their careers, players have joined a club that offers a more modest wage than the likes of Man Utd and Real Madrid, but Ronaldo was one of the first players to take advantage of the Saudi Pro League gold rush and he signed a deal with Al Nassr that saw him earn $213m per year. He is now on the cusp of a new deal on similar terms with the Saudi Arabian club, but that is not where all of his money comes from.
Name
Cristiano Ronaldo
Net Worth
$800 million (estimate)
Source of Wealth
Soccer, Businesses, Sponsorships
Salary
$213 Million
Business (Ownership)
Cofina, 7EGEND, CR7 Fitness Crunch, Insparya Medical Clinic, Pestana, CR7 Lifestyle (Eyewear, Footwear, Underwear, Fragrances)
Sponsorship
Nike, Tag Heuer, Armani, Herbalife, Clear Shampoo, Binance, Garena Free Fire, Louis Vuitton, Castrol, Egyptian Steel, Italia Independent, PokerStars, LiveScore, MEO, ZujuGP, Uniecampus, and Therabody
What is Cristiano Ronaldo's Net Worth in 2025?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth in 2025 is around $800 million. Only a quarter of that figure comes from the salary that he receives from Al Nassr, with the rest coming from his remarkable business and sponsorship earnings. He is the best-paid soccer player in the world right now, comfortably beating Lionel Messi's earnings.
Ronaldo's journey towards this remarkable level of wealth began in Madeira, a Portuguese island which is closer to Northern Africa than Portugal. Like the majority of soccer players, he had humble beginnings. His mother was a cook, and his father split his time between gardening and managing equipment for a local soccer team.
At the age of 12, he had a trial with Sporting CP on the mainland and he had quit school by 14 to focus on soccer. He debuted for Sporting's first team when he was 17 years old and it was there that he was spotted by Sir Alex Ferguson and Manchester United. That is where he became one of the best players in the world before making a $106m move to Real Madrid, a world record fee at the time.
That is where Ronaldo became the global megastar that we know today.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Salary
When you're dealing with the sorts of figures that Cristiano Ronaldo earns, there are conflicting reports over what your salary actually is. According to the majority of reports, Ronaldo's two-and-a-half-year deal with Al Nassr, signed in January 2023, sees him earn $213m per year.
Reports emerged in January and February claiming that, with that deal set to run out in the summer of 2025, Ronaldo had agreed to extend with Al Nassr on roughly the same terms as before. The numbers reported by MARCA suggest that he will earn $188m per year from a new deal, which comes out at almost $622,000 per day.
That salary may be a little less than before, but he has apparently also been offered a minority ownership stake of 5% in the club. Forbes released a ranking in 2024 of soccer players' earnings, taking in salary, businesses, endorsements, etc. It placed Ronaldo top with just shy of $300m, and Messi second with $139m.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Businesses
Few soccer players have broken into the business world quite like Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Portuguese star founding and funding a number of different ventures which make him money beyond his Al Nassr salary.
In 2023, Ronaldo was listed as one of the investors who took over the Portuguese media company Cofina, which owns the most-circulated newspaper in the country. Another media interest of Ronaldo's is the digital agency Thing Pink, which he took majority control of in 2017. The company quickly rebranded to 7EGEND.
Ronaldo owns a platform called CR7 Fitness Crunch which spawned his own chain of gyms, and he also co-owns the Insparya Medical Clinic hair transplant clinic. He also has a 50/50 partnership with Madeira-based hotel group Pestana and there is now a chain of hotels featuring Ronaldo's name.
On top of all of this, Ronaldo has a lifestyle brand called CR7 which contains CR7 Eyewear, CR7 Footwear, CR7 Underwear and CR7 Fragrances.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Sponsorships and Endorsements
The biggest brands in the world want to put Cristiano Ronaldo's face on their products, and the company that has the biggest claim over the soccer superstar is Nike. Ronaldo first became associated with Nike in 2003 when he started wearing US brand's boots for Manchester United.
In 2016, a very special deal was signed between Ronaldo and Nike that saw him become one of their athletes 'for life'. A guaranteed sum of $1 billion was agreed for the deal, but few other financial details ever emerged. This deal is why you won't see Ronaldo out and about with Adidas clothing on in his own time, his equipment will always be from Nike.
Beyond Nike, Ronaldo has teamed up with a host of other brands throughout his career. Some make sense considering his commitment to perfecting his body, whilst others are presumably treated as an opportunity to quickly earn money. Sponsors of Ronaldo include Tag Heuer, Armani, Herbalife and Clear Shampoo. Later in his career, he received sponsorships from cryptocurrency brands Binance and Garena Free Fire.
Ronaldo has starred in a Louis Vuitton social media commercial in the past, along with Lionel Messi, and has worked with other brands such as Castrol, Egyptian Steel, Italia Independent, PokerStars, LiveScore, MEO, ZujuGP, Uniecampus, and Therabody.