Cristiano Ronaldo Salary: How Much Does The Al-Nassr Star Earn In Saudi Arabia's Saudi Pro League?
It's no secret that a handful of players in the Saudi Pro League are bringing in a handsome salary. Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo is one of those stars.
At 37, he was offered a huge deal to join Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Already one of the wealthiest soccer players in the world, Ronaldo had the choice of where his next move would be after his second stint with Manchester United. However, he accepted the proposal from Al-Nassr and took his wealth to new heights. Here's Cristiano Ronaldo's salary.
What is Cristiano Ronaldo's Salary at Al-Nassr?
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly paid around $213 million annually by Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. In a win-win for both sides, Ronaldo became the highest paid soccer star in the world, while Al-Nassr and the Saudi Pro League got a player who could change the league's trajectory, which it certainly has.
The top four highest-paid soccer players in the world ply their trade in the Saudi Pro League, but none get close to the figures that Ronaldo brings in.
Ronaldo's salary pays him $17.75 million per month, which comes out to nearly $634k per day, $407 per minute, or nearly $7 per second.
Where Does Ronaldo Rank Amongst Highest-Earning Sports Athletes?
When considering the top annual earners from the the NFL, MLB, NBA, and other sports, Ronaldo still tops the rankings as the highest on-field earner. Per Forbes, the closest athlete to his huge salary is Spanish professional golfer John Rahm, who made just under $200 million through competition purses.
Despite being so close to Ronaldo with on-field earnings, Rahm was still way short of Ronaldo in overall earnings in 2024.
How Much More Does Ronaldo Make Compared to Past Contracts?
According to reported salaries from Cristiano Ronaldo's past contracts, the highest amount he received before moving to Al-Nassr was during his time at Juventus.
Ronaldo signed with Italian Giants Juventus in 2018, increasing his salary significantly compared to his time at Real Madrid. Being over 30 did not deter the Old Lady from splashing the cash. His highest salary came during the 2019-2020 season, reportedly bringing in a $70 million annual salary.
According to Forbes, Lionel Messi was the only player to be paid more than Ronaldo during that time. The Portuguese forward earned nearly three times less than he is currently earning at Al-Nassr.
