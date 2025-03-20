Netherlands vs Spain Odds And Prediction For UEFA Nations League Quarter-Finals
Spain are set to face Netherlands away in the first-leg of the Nations League quarterfinal at De Kuip on March 20.
Both sides will battle to take a crucial advantage ahead of the second-leg on March 23 at Mestalla. Real Madrid youngster Raul Asensio received his first call-up for this international break following his great run of from with the club since the beginning of the season.
The winner of this two-legged battle will face either France or Croatia in the semi-final of the competition that will take place in June.
It is an important game for both side as they play for a semifinal spot in the competition. Here we take a look at the odds for the Nations League game, courtesy of Draftkings.
Netherlands vs Spain odds
Moneyline:
Spain: +130
Netherlands: +200
Draw: +225
Total goals:
Over 2.5: -110
Under 2.5: -130
Both teams to score:
Yes: +115
No: -185
Double chance:
Netherlands or tie: -180
Spain or tie: -295
Netherlands or Spain: -320
Netherlands vs Spain prediction
Spain is traveling to the Netherlands to face the Oranje in the first-leg of the Nations League quarterfinals. La Roja will play to conserve their crown, having won the last edition of the competition.
Furthermore, the Netherlands have a really impressive record against Spain, coming out victorious three times in their last five meetings, and losing once, in the 2010 World Cup Final. Therefore this game should a real contest between two European heavyweights.
However, the side coached by Luis de la Fuente has won their last five games and are one of the most dominant side in Europe at the moment. Spain is heavy favorite in this game and should qualify for the semifinal of the competition.
Winner: Spain
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.