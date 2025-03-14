Rising Real Madrid Star Raul Asencio Named in Spain's Nations League Squad
Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio has been called up to the latest Spain National Team squad by head coach Luis de la Fuente for the very first time.
Interestingly, Asencio is the only Real Madrid player to be named in the squad, with injuries and the international flavor of the team having a serious impact.
Spain will be facing the Netherlands over two legs in the UEFA Nations League later this month, with a place in the semi-finals at stake. The first leg takes place in Rotterdam before the two sides face off at Mestalla, the home of Valencia.
Asencio is just six months into his senior career at Real Madrid, having been thrust into the first team amidst a raft of injuries. In a sink-or-swim situation, Asencio has carved out an important role for himself and has now been selected by his country.
The 22-year-old defender is not the only Real Madrid player to be heading away on international duty this month.
Luka Modric (Croatia), Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Kylian Mbappe (France), Antonio Rudiger (Germany), Jude Bellingham (England), David Alaba (Austria), Andriy Lunin (Ukraine) and Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo (Brazil) will all be involved in action.
