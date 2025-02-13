Osasuna vs Real Madrid: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
Real Madrid travels to 9th-place Osasuna on Saturday, with every La Liga game being important in the three-team race for the title.
Los Blancos has played Osasuna numerous times and holds a 22-game unbeaten run against Los Rojillos.
Ahead of this weekend's game, let's revisit five classic La Liga matches between Real Madrid and Osasuna.
November 6, 2011: Real Madrid 7-1 Osasuna
A Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick and a Karin Benzema brace helped Real Madrid to a dominant 7-1 win over Osasuna.
Ibrahima Balde's goal looked like it may be a challenging game for Los Blancos, equalizing in the 31st minute after Ronaldo had opened the scoring. However, three minutes later, Pepe headed them back in front before Gonzalo Higuain made it three before halftime.
Ronaldo completed his hat-trick in the 58th minute, having scored his second three minutes earlier. Benzema finished the scoring with his brace after coming on as a substitute at halftime.
September 10, 2016: Real Madrid 5-2 Osasuna
Five different scorers were involved for the home team when Real Madrid faced Osasuna in the early stages of the 2015/16 La Liga season.
Familiar foe Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the sixth minute, but Real had to wait 34 minutes for the second goal. Right-back Danilo scored his third goal for the club before Sergio Ramos made it three in stoppage time.
Pepe made it three defensive scorers, with the Real Madrid scoring completed by Luka Modric. Osasuna pulled two back through Oriol Riera and David Garcia. Tano Bonnin was sent off late for Los Rojillos for two bookings in the space of four minutes.
January 30, 2011: Osasuna 1-0 Real Madrid
The last time Osasuna recorded a victory over Real Madrid was in 2011 when they needed just one goal to grab a famous win.
Winger Javier Camunas scored the only goal of the game in the 63rd minute, his second goal of the season. The match had 11 yellow cards, eight for Osasuna, but no red cards.
Los Rojillos avoided relegation with the win over Real Madrid, catapulting a good end-of-season run of results. Los Blancos finished second, four points behind rivals Barcelona.
December 14, 2013: Osasuna 2-2 Real Madrid
Osasuna put a dent in Real Madrid's race for the title, but it could have been an even better result than just gaining one point.
The home team took a two-goal lead, Oriol Riera scoring both goals via his head. Osasuna couldn't hold the two-goal lead heading into the break, with Isco pulling a goal back in the 45th minute. The goal came one minute after Sergio Ramos was sent off for two yellow cards.
Both teams were made to play with 10 men, with Osasuna midfielder Francisco Silva receiving his second yellow in the 79th minute. Real Madrid added further damage one minute later, and Pepe equalized with a header. Neither side could find a winner with the points shared.
October 7, 2023: Real Madrid 4-0 Osasuna
Jude Bellingham scored a brace as Real Madrid strolled to a comfortable victory over Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu.
The English international scored the first two goals of the game, one in each half. Vinicius Jr. got the third, thanks to an assist from Fede Valverde, his second in the game.
Joselu completed the scoring, but a penalty save from goalkeeper Sergio Herrera denied him a second. It was one of fifteen saves from the Osasuna goalkeeper.
