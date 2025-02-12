Real Madrid Discover Copa Del Rey Semi-Final Opponents
Real Madrid discovered its opponents for the Copa del Rey semi-final earlier today and managed to avoid their two big rivals.
Los Blancos will face Real Sociedad in a two-leg semi-final, avoiding Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. The first leg will take place on either February 25-26-27 and the second leg on April 1-2-3.
Real Madrid won the Copa del Rey during the 2022/23 season, a nine-year gap from their last win during the 2013/14 season.
Real Sociedad won the trophy during 2019/20, the second time they had won the Copa del Rey in its history.
Real Madrid is the favorite to reach the final, which will be played in Sevilla on April 26.
