Real Madrid Faces Fixture Dilemma as Valencia Clash is Postponed
Real Madrid's away fixture against Valencia this Saturday in La Liga has been postponed following severe flash floods in the region.
It's said that at least 95 people have been killed and many more are missing.
Pedro Sanchez, the Prime Minister of Spain, has declared three days of national mourning following the country's worst flooding disaster in decades. A minute's silence will be held across the Spanish leagues this weekend.
Valencia and La Liga had asked the Royal Spanish Football Federation to call off the Real Madrid game in the immediate aftermath of the flooding. Several other games have now also been postponed, including Villarreal vs. Rayo Vallecano in La Liga and Levante vs. Malaga in the Segunda division.
However, when it comes to rearranging the Valencia-Real Madrid clash, a new date has yet to be confirmed. According to AS, Los Blancos' calendar is "simply too stacked" to schedule a new day, with the club having no midweek slots available in the foreseeable future.
With Real Madrid involved in several competitions this campaign, such as the UEFA Champions League and Club World Cup, the only current available window the club has is between May 19th and 25th, just before they wrap up the season at home to Real Sociedad.
Additional dates may open up if Real Madrid face early exits from competitions like the Copa del Rey. The new Champions League format could also benefit them, as finishing in the top 8 will free some midweek dates in February.
To make matters even more challenging for La Liga and both clubs, a new proposed date will need to be submitted by Tuesday, November 5.
