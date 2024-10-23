The 5 Best British Players In Real Madrid History
Over the years, Real Madrid has signed several British players. Some of them have gone on to become club legends, while others had less successful stints in the Spanish capital.
Who remembers when Los Blancos bought English defender Jonathan Woodgate from Newcastle United in August 2004? His debut against Athletic Bilbao the following year was memorable for all the wrong reasons; scoring an own goal and then getting sent off. It was certainly a first game to forget for the former England international.
While Woodgate, who only ended up making 14 appearances for the club, misses out on this list of British players, we've narrowed it down to five British players who made an impact at Real Madrid.
Let’s take a look.
5. Michael Owen
In the summer of 2004, Michael Owen was Florentino Pérez’s chosen Galáctico. At the time, club president Perez was signing world stars every summer, with the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Luis Figo joining the club before Owen's arrival. Despite the excitement surrounding his signing from Liverpool, the former Ballon d'Or winner had a slow start to his Los Blancos career.
However, the goals soon arrived. The former England international ended up scoring 16 times during his first season. Despite his form improving, Owen left Real after just one campaign, returning to the English Premier League to join Newcastle United for a then-club record fee of £16.8 million ($21.7 million in today's market)
4. David Beckham
Does it get any bigger than global football icon David Beckham? The former Manchester United star played for Real Madrid between 2003 and 2007. However, trophies were limited for "Becks" during his tenure with Los Blancos, with the Englishman only getting his hands on a single La Liga championship and Spanish Super Cup. Nevertheless, Beckham had a positive impact on Real’s global reputation, with merchandise sales skyrocketing following his arrival.
MORE: Carlo Ancelotti Wants More Goals From Kylian Mbappe Following Real Madrid Wonderstrike
3. Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham was instrumental in leading Real Madrid to their 36th La Liga title and 15th UEFA Champions League trophy last season. After making a name for himself with Borussia Dortmund, Bellingham inked a six-year deal with Los Blancos in the summer of 2023. In his first season with the club, the England international picked up several prestigious awards for his performances, including being named La Liga Player of the Year. What a campaign it was for the 21-year-old, and there’s still plenty more to come from him.
2. Steve McManaman
Steve McManaman is widely regarded as a Liverpool legend. However, in 1999, “Macca” departed Merseyside for Madrid. During his time with Los Blancos, the winger won several trophies in four seasons, including two La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions Leagues trophies. He famously scored a memorable volley in Real Madrid's 2000 Champions League Final victory over Valencia. Notably, McManaman was also a part of the first Galácticos era at Real Madrid, which saw him play alongside world-class talents such as Ronaldo and Raúl.
1. Gareth Bale
Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid in September 2013 for a then-world record fee of £85.1 million (just over $110,000,000 in today's market). Arriving from Tottenham Hotspur, where he had achieved great individual success despite the club's lack of trophies, the Welshman experienced significant triumphs in Madrid.
During his stint with Los Blancos between 2013 and 2022, the trophies came in abundance, with the left-footed superstar winning five UEFA Champions League trophies, three La Liga titles, three FIFA Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, one Copa del Rey, and one Spanish Super Cup.
Recommended
Real Madrid's 10 Most Expensive Signings Ever
Toni Kroos Reveals Whether He'd Become Carlo Ancelotti's Assistant At Real Madrid