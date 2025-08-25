Vinicius Jr. Clashes with Referee During Eventful Game Against Real Oviedo

Real Madrid made it two wins from two on August 24 against a stubborn Real Oviedo side. Kylian Mbappe scored twice, while Vinicius Jr. added a late third. It capped off an eventful game for the Brazilian, one that saw him play just over 27 minutes.

Vini Jr. started the game on the bench, and despite the cameras panning to him during the first half, with him laughing and joking, the decision from Xabi Alonso would have hurt. The 25-year-old came on to replace his Brazilian teammate Rodrygo in the 63rd minute and had numerous talking points, including a flashpoint with the referee Ricardo de Burgos.

Vinicius Jr. Clashes with Match Referee

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The news that Vinicius Jr. would start on the bench was a shock to many supporters, as it was an infrequent occurrence in his career. However, Real Madrid's No. 7 did come on in the second half with the game tightly poised at just 1-0.

The Brazilian looked lively after coming on, and several times looked to attack the Oviedo right-back. However, despite his efforts, he could not help Los Blancos score the second goal.

In the 80th minute of the game, a decision that may have fired him up. Referee Ricardo de Burgos booked the Brazilian for simulation after Vini Jr. went down in the penalty area. The official blew his whistle straight away and brandished a yellow card. The Real Madrid forward was far from happy, arguing his case to de Burgos.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Three minutes later, some great work from Vinicius saw him set up Kylian Mbappe, who scored 2-0 and made the three points safe. After the goal, Vinicius was seen shouting towards the match referee, with Mbappe having to put his hand over his mouth, trying to stop him from getting a second yellow for dissent.

Vini capped off the match with a goal of his own, finishing well after some great work by Brahim Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Brazilian scored for the first time in La Liga since April 5 against Valencia.

You are now watching the Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Jr show... 🪄🔝 pic.twitter.com/nzjoMJIHkx — OneFootball (@OneFootball) August 24, 2025

The next game comes on August 30 against Mallorca, a team that Vinicius Jr. has had flashpoints with in the past. After his performance against Real Oviedo in a short window, he could be back in the starting lineup for the game before the international break.