Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid: Report And Full Match Highlights From Las Blancas El Clasico Win
Real Madrid women traveled to Catalonia to face rivals Barcelona in the season's final Liga F El Clasico. A much-changed team from head coach Alberto Toril managed a famous win over their rivals.
Barcelona had the best of the opening 20 minutes, rattling the crossbar from a Patricia Guijarro effort from outside the box. It was a great save by Real goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez on closer observation.
The away side created good chances in the first half despite a lack of possession (29% possession). The best fell to Caroline Møller, who saw her effort deflected wide. Las Blancas managed to grab the opening goal, Møller with the cross, and Alba Redondo (41') leaping highest to nod over the goalkeeper.
It was a surprise lead at halftime for Real Madrid, with Barcelona forward Caroline Graham Hansen missing an open goal in stoppage time. The Norwegian striker had another chance early in the second half, but Rodriguez made another top save.
Barca did level the game thanks to a header from Graham Hansen (67'). It was a thumping header, supplied by a brilliant cross from the left and side. The game sprung into life after the goal, with Real Madrid nearly retaking the lead minutes later. Athenea del Castillo stung the goalkeeper's hands with a long-range shot.
As the rain and hail stone thundered down, both teams created plenty of opportunities to win the game. Barca thought they had the goal to put them in front, but the referee ruled it out for a still unclear decision.
Despite constant pressure from the Liga F champions, the game would take a final twist. Caroline Weir scored on the counterattack thanks to an assist from Linda Caicedo. The Scottish forward grabbed her second in stoppage time to ensure the win.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Highlights
The win is the first time Real Madrid has not lost against their rivals, losing the 20 meetings between them.
Next up for Real Madrid is the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Arsenal at the Emirates on March 26. Las Blancas hold a 2-0 lead and hope to book a semi-final spot.
