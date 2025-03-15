Florentino Perez's Requirement For Access To The Santiago Bernabeu For Real Madrid Women's Teams
The Real Madrid women's team are looking to achieve their goal of playing at the Santiago Bernabeu in the future. That dream may become a reality if they achieve one thing.
Speaking on the Kicker FE:male podcast (h/t Mundo Deportivo), German and Las Blancas midfielder Melanie Leupolz has confirmed that club president Florentino Perez gave them one condition for that to happen.
Leuploz and the team asked Perez when the women's team can start to play their home games at the Bernabeu. She said the president replied, "When you win your first title."
Real Madrid women's team have finished runner-up to Barcelona the last two seasons and looks set to do so again. They sit four points behind their rivals in La Liga F, with Barca having a game in hand.
They were recently handed a heavy Copa de la Reina semi-final loss over two legs, losing 8-1 on aggregate. Barca also beat them 5-0 in the Spanish Super Cup final in January.
Las Blancas will likely have to wait until next season for another chance of meeting Perez's agreement. However, they have come a long way since their rebrand in 2020. They still have a slim chance of a first La Liga title and are in the quarter-final of the UEFA Women's Champions League.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Talented Women's Soccer Player Loves Watching Vinicius Jr. And Admires Top Trait
Real Madrid Prodigy Gets Surprise Brazil Call-Up Due To Legend's Injury
Barcelona’s Gavi Shares Take On Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Penalty Controversy
Real Madrid Forward Kylian Mbappe Purchases Stake In Popular French Sports Team