Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Confirmed Starting Lineup for Champions League Clash

The round of 16 in the Champions League continues after the first four games, which threw up some surprising results. Real Madrid face Manchester City at the Bernabeu, needing a positive result to take to the Etihad next week.

Los Blancos are heavy underdogs over the two legs, something that rarely happens to the 15-time winners. The form is likely because of that, alongside the long list of injuries to their first-team players, making it difficult to progress to the quarter-final.

Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, and Alvaro Carreras would have likely started the game if they were available. However, all are out with injuries, with Mbappe and Carreras hoping to be back for the second leg. That's why it feels important to stay in the tie heading into the second leg.

Real Madrid Starting Lineup vs Manchester City:

Real Madrid players in action against Getafe on Monday evening | IMAGO / Pressinphoto

1. Courtois

12. Trent

22. Rudiger

24. Huijsen

23. Mendy

14. Tchouaméni

8. Valverde

21. Brahim

45. Thiago

15. Guler

7. Vini Jr.

With Alvaro Carreras ruled out with a groin injury, it was a difficult decision for Alvaro Arbeloa. Ferland Mendy started at the weekend against Celta Vigo, and played the full 90 minutes. That was only the second time he had played a full game this season due to injuries. That may have thrown some doubt into starting him again, but he does.

The same question at center-back regarding Dean Huijsen. Raul Asencio started the last game due to the summer signing picking up an injury. However, he is back and was in contention to start alongside Antonio Rudiger. It is Huijsen who starts, with Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back

Eduardo Camavinga also returns after missing the last two days with a sever tooth ache. He could have been an option to play at left-back or back in midfield in place of 18-year-old Thiago Pitarch. However, the youngster has been impressive for Los Blancos despite his age and gets another start, this time in the biggest game of his career so far. Arda Guler continues in midfield, with Camavinga on the bench.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Up top, Vinivius Jr. will be seen as the leader, with the team needing a top-tier performance to set the tone for the rest of the team. There as question amrks who would start alongside him, with Gonzalo Garcia failing to find the next, since he stepped in for Kylian Mbappe. He does drop to the bench, with Brahim Diaz coming in. That means Madrid could have a midfield five, with Vini Jr. up top.