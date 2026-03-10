Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

The Champions League once again brings together Real Madrid and Manchester City in the Round of 16. The two clubs are set to meet for another consecutive season in the knockout stages, continuing their recent rivalry.

The first leg takes place at the Bernabeu on March 11, with Los Blancos having a long list of players unavailable due to injuries. Alvaro Carreras is the latest name to be ruled out, joining key players such as Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and others.

Both teams come into the game in second spot in their respective leagues and are trying to chase down their rivals. Real Madrid had a great win at the weekend, a stoppage-time winner from Fede Valverde to beat Celta Vigo 2-1. It ended a two-game losing streak in the league.

Manchester City booked their place in the F.A. Cup quarter-final, beating Newcastle United 3-1 at St. James Park. It came after drawing 2-2 at home to Nottingham Forest in the league, with their performances up and down this year. Star striker Erling Haaland is a question mark for the first leg, having missed the game this past weekend.

The two European rivals met in the playoff stage last season, with Real Madrid coming out on top 6-3 on aggregate. The win was helped massively in the first leg, with Madrid trailing 2-1 at the Etihad, and two late goals earned a 3-2 win. Los Blancos will need a positive result again, as the second leg is away from home.

They have also met in the league phase of this year's competition, with the Citizens running out 2-1 winners despite a decent performance from the Spanish club.

Real Madrid Team News

The bad news keeps coming for head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, with left-back Alvaro Carreras ruled out of the first leg with a groin injury. He joins Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, who also will not be back, with the former hoping to be back for the second leg.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Dean Huijsen is reportedly back in contention to start after missing the last two games, as is Eduardo Camavinga, who also missed the games against Getafe and Celta Vigo after his tooth problem.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Odds

Odds courtesy of DraftKings.

Moneyline:

Real Madrid: +240

Draw: +285

Manchester City: +100

Both teams to score:

Yes: -195

No: +150

Total goals:

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over +130; Under: -190)

Manchester City: 1.5 (Over -140; Under: -105)

Double chance:

Real Madrid or tie: -130

Manchester City or tie: -310

Manchester City or Real Madrid: -370

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Date

Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Kick-Off Time

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. GMT (9:00 p.m. local time)

How to Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Manchester City

United States: Paramount+, DAZN

Canada: TSN+.

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1

