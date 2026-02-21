Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced for Real Madrid vs Osasuna in La Liga

Real Madrid take on Osasuna in a big La Liga clash, with a win piling the pressure on Champions League-winning Barcelona. Three points would put them five clear of Barca, with the Catalan side playing 24 hours later against Levante.

The second leg of the Champions League play-off is in four days' time, so the question was, how much would Alvaro Arbeloa tinker with the team?

The answer, not that much, with one of those a forced change. There were reports that Dean Huijsen had picked up an injury the day before the game. The Spaniard does not make the squad, with David Alaba getting his first league start since October.

The two other changes also come in the back four. Trent Alexander-Arnold starts on the bench, likely set to start against Benfica, having played a high amount of minutes since his return from injury. Dani Carvajal starts, and he captains the side. It's his first start since October, also.

Antonio Rudiger is also rested with Wednesday in mind, as Raul Asencio starts alongside Alaba. The young Spaniard was suspended for the first leg of the Champions League playoff.

Real Madrid Starting Lineup vs Osasuna:

1. Courtois

2. Carvajal

17. Asencio

4. Alaba

18. Carreras

14. Tchouaméni

8. Valverde

6. Camavinga

15. Guler

10. Mbappe

7. Vini Jr.

