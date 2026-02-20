Real Madrid vs Osasuna Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds
After a big win against Benfica in the first leg of the Champions League playoff in Lisbon, Real Madrid are back in La Liga action, facing a tough trip to Osasuna.
Los Blancos have put together eight consecutive wins in the league dating back to December 14. Coinciding with Barcelona losing two games, the Madrid team now sees itself top of the standings by two points.
In the previous domestic game, they dismantled Real Sociedad in a 4-1 win, a team that had put together a long unbeaten run. Their next opponents, Osasuna, are unbeaten in their last five, the latest a 0-0 draw against Elche. Los Rojillos sit in tenth place in the standings, five points off the European places.
The reverse fixture at the Bernabeu was a tight one, with a Kylian Mbappe penalty enough for the three points for Los Blancos. Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 21 games, winning 16 of those. On previous form, it looks to be a tall order, but in front of their home fans, there is a chance.
Real Madrid vs Osasuna Head-to-Head
Date
Result
August 19, 2025
Real Madrid 1-0 Osasuna
February 15, 2025
Osasuna 1-1 Real Madrid
November 11, 2024
Real Madrid 4-0 Osasuna
March 16, 2024
Osasuna 2-4 Real Madrid
October 7, 2023
Real Madrid 4-0 Osasuna
Real Madrid Team News
Kylian Mbappe came through the Benfica game after suffering from a knee issue previously. The Frenchman is still not 100%, but a partially fit Mbappe is still a threat. It does feel like an issue that needs to be managed, coming into the final stretch of the season.
Jude Bellingham is still out, with Rodrygo also questionable for the game. Raul Asencio will return after his one-game suspension in the Champions League. We will see how many changes Alvaro Arbeloa makes with the second leg of the Champions League playoff this week.
Real Madrid vs Osasuna Odds
Odds courtesy of DraftKings.
Moneyline:
Real Madrid: -145
Draw: +300
Osasuna: +370
Both teams to score:
Yes: -150
No: +115
Total goals:
Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over -160; Under: +110)
Osasuna: 1.5 (Over +200; Under: -320)
Double chance:
Real Madrid or tie: -500
Osasuna or tie: +115
Real Madrid or Osasuna: -400
Real Madrid vs Osasuna Date
Date: Saturday, February 21, 2025
Real Madrid vs Osasuna Kick-Off Time
Time: 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. GMT (6:30 p.m. local time)
How to Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Osasuna
United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.
Canada: TSN+.
United Kingdom: Premier Sports 2
