Real Madrid vs Osasuna Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

After a big win against Benfica in the first leg of the Champions League playoff in Lisbon, Real Madrid are back in La Liga action, facing a tough trip to Osasuna.

Los Blancos have put together eight consecutive wins in the league dating back to December 14. Coinciding with Barcelona losing two games, the Madrid team now sees itself top of the standings by two points.

In the previous domestic game, they dismantled Real Sociedad in a 4-1 win, a team that had put together a long unbeaten run. Their next opponents, Osasuna, are unbeaten in their last five, the latest a 0-0 draw against Elche. Los Rojillos sit in tenth place in the standings, five points off the European places.

The reverse fixture at the Bernabeu was a tight one, with a Kylian Mbappe penalty enough for the three points for Los Blancos. Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 21 games, winning 16 of those. On previous form, it looks to be a tall order, but in front of their home fans, there is a chance.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Head-to-Head

Date Result August 19, 2025 Real Madrid 1-0 Osasuna February 15, 2025 Osasuna 1-1 Real Madrid November 11, 2024 Real Madrid 4-0 Osasuna March 16, 2024 Osasuna 2-4 Real Madrid October 7, 2023 Real Madrid 4-0 Osasuna

Real Madrid Team News

Kylian Mbappe came through the Benfica game after suffering from a knee issue previously. The Frenchman is still not 100%, but a partially fit Mbappe is still a threat. It does feel like an issue that needs to be managed, coming into the final stretch of the season.

Jude Bellingham is still out, with Rodrygo also questionable for the game. Raul Asencio will return after his one-game suspension in the Champions League. We will see how many changes Alvaro Arbeloa makes with the second leg of the Champions League playoff this week.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Odds

Moneyline:

Real Madrid: -145

Draw: +300

Osasuna: +370

Both teams to score:

Yes: -150

No: +115

Total goals:

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over -160; Under: +110)

Osasuna: 1.5 (Over +200; Under: -320)

Double chance:

Real Madrid or tie: -500

Osasuna or tie: +115

Real Madrid or Osasuna: -400

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Date

Date: Saturday, February 21, 2025

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Kick-Off Time

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. GMT (6:30 p.m. local time)

How to Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Osasuna

United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.

Canada: TSN+.

United Kingdom: Premier Sports 2

