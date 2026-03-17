Confirmed Starting Lineup for Real Madrid vs Manchester City in the Champions League

It's a huge evening at the Etihad for Real Madrid as they face Manchester City in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16. Los Blancos hold a 3-0 lead after their excellent performance in the first leg, so they hold a strong advantage in progressing to the quarter-final.

The team travelled to England on Monday morning CET, and there were some shock announcements on the squad list. Fans were surprised to see Jude Bellingham's name included, as reports suggested he would miss the game. However, Alvaro Arbeloa clarified that although Bellingham traveled with the team, he will not be available to play and is only present to support his teammates.

Kylian Mbappe and Alvaro Carreras were also back in the squad after missing the first leg and other games with their injuries. David Alaba was also back, which was a boost as Raul Asencio missed out with a calf injury.

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Ferland Mendy has also not recovered after leaving the field after the first half of the first leg. Arbeloa has plenty of youth players in the squad to call upon as he has done recently. Diego Aguado, Mario Rivas, and others are on the bench.

Real Madrid Starting Lineup vs Manchester City:

1. Courtois

12. Trent

22. Rudiger

24. Huijsen

20. Garcia

14. Tchouaméni

8. Valverde

21. Brahim

45. Thiago

15. Guler

7. Vini Jr.

As reported, left-back Alvaro Carreras starts on the bench after returning from injury. It is Fran Garcia who plays consecutive games after being in the starting lineup against Elche. He played well in the second half in the first leg, replacing the injured Ferland Mendy.

They are the only changes to the team that beat the Premier League side at the Bernabeu. Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Elche at the weekend and comes back in to replace Dani Carvajal. Arda Guler also did not start at the weekend, but did come on to score a world-class goal from well inside his own half.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Kylian Mbappe is back, but starts on the bench. He could be called upon if needed, with the hope he is not with Real Madrid holding a 3-0 lead. However, the game is going we could see the French striker enter the field, even to give him minutes ahead of the Madrid derby at the weekend.

The winner of the game will likely play Bayern Munich in the quarter final, with the Germans leading 6-1 against Atalanta after the first leg.