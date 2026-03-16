Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

It's a quick turnaround as Real Madrid play their Champions League Round of 16 second leg tie against Manchester City on March 17. They hold a 3-0 lead over the Premier League side thanks to a Fede Valverde hat-trick.

Los Blancos were underdogs for the game, despite being on home soil. This was due to their poor form and the absence of several of their top stars. However, they put in one of their best performances to hold a strong lead heading to England.

They followed that up with a 4-1 win over Elche in La Liga, with a wonder strike from Arda Guler from inside his own half. Trent Alexander-Arnold and others were rested, meaning some players have a little more freshness ahead of the second leg.

Manchester City, on the other hand, could only draw at relegation-threatened West Ham United. The game finished 1-1, with the Citizens out of sorts in front of goal. They will need to find their touch, needing three goals at least to take the game into extra time.

If we were talking about many other teams, this game would be over. However, Manchester City are capable of turning around a big deficit after the first leg, so Real Madrid must be cautious. They could have Kylian Mbappe back for the game, which is a positive.

The two teams have met in the knockout stages in the last four seasons. Los Blancos have won three of the last four knockout stage games, including last season in the playoff round, thanks to Mbappe's four goals over the two legs.

Real Madrid Team News

As reported by many media outlets, Kylian Mbappe is set to travel with the squad. It is still unclear what part he will or will not play in the game. The Frenchman will likely start on the bench. Center-back Raul Asencio is expected to miss the game with a calf injury.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Head coach Alvaro Arbeloa could bring back Alvaro Carreras at left-back with the injury to Ferland Mendy. Arda Guler and Trent Alexander-Arnold should also come back into the lineup after starting on the bench against Elche.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Odds

Odds courtesy of DraftKings.

Moneyline:

Real Madrid: +425

Draw: +425

Manchester City: -195

Both teams to score:

Yes: -155

No: +120

Total goals:

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over +195; Under: -300)

Manchester City: 1.5 (Over -235; Under: +155)

Double chance:

Real Madrid or tie: +150

Manchester City or tie: -600

Manchester City or Real Madrid: -600

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Date

Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Kick-Off Time

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. GMT (9:00 p.m. local time)

How to Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Manchester City

United States: Paramount+, DAZN

Canada: TSN+.

United Kingdom: Amazon Prime

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.