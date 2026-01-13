Predicted Lineup For Albacete vs Real Madrid In The Copa Del Rey With Two Players Out

The games keep on coming for Real Madrid, as do the competitions. It's the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey with Los Blancos facing Albacete on January 14 at the Estadio Carlos Belmonte.

The interim head coach, Alvaro Arbeloa, will reportedly be without several of his top stars. Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, and Antonio Rudiger were all missing in Tuesday's training session. The two forwards look likely to be out of the game, with Rudiger also likely unavailable.

We could see plenty of fringe players make appearances alongside some first-team regulars. Club captain Dani Carvajal should start the game, having returned to the bench for the last three games after his injury. If he does see the field, it would be some welcome minutes.

David Alaba, Franco Mastantuono, and Fran Garcia should also be in contention to start. We could also see some academy players with Arbeloa, who knows the team very well.

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Albacete (4-3-3)

GK: Andriy Lunin - The Ukrainian has long been the cup goalkeeper in the early rounds and should continue to give Courtois a rest.

RB: Dani Carvajal - The 33-year-old has missed the last three months, and this game is a perfect opportunity to get minutes under his belt.

CB - Joan Martínez - The center-back partnership could be anybody, but Arbeloa could rest Rudiger and Huijsen for the upcoming La Liga game, with teenager Martinez possibly starting.

CB: David Alaba - Alaba could be the experienced option at center-back, having come in and played a few minutes against Barcelona.

LB: Fran Garcia - Young Victor Valdepeñas could be in contention, but Fran Garcia could definitley start with Ferland Mendy out injured.

CM: Dani Ceballos - Another fringe player who could start in midfield, giving Aurélien Tchouaméni a deserved rest. Another who came on against Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

CM: Eduardo Camavinga - Camavinga has started the last few games but could still start. Young César Palacios is in the squad and could get a surprise start.t.

CM: Arda Guler: The Turkish international has started on the bench in the last few games, but could get his chance to impress Arbeloa in the cup.

RW: Franco Mastantuono - The 18-year-old hasn't managed to get back into the starting lineup since his return from injury. This could be an opportunity for the Argentinian.

LW: Vinicius Jr. - Rodrygo may have started giving Vini Jr. a rest, but his injury means Vinicius may start. He was the best player for Los Blancos against Barcelona.

ST: Gonzalo Garcia - Mbappe looks to be out, meaning Garcia may be about to start his fourth consecutive game.

