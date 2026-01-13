Albacete vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

After the disappointment of the Spanish Super Cup final, Real Madrid are back in cup action, this time in the Copa del Rey. They face second-tier side Albacete in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 at the Estádio Carlos Belmonte.

Los Blancos will have a temporary head coach for the start of the week after Xabi Alonso's departure. Castilla coach Álvaro Arbeloa will take charge of the game and further games until a permanent replacement is announced.

His first task is picking a starting lineup that can help book their place in the next round. That could involve rotation with a La Liga game this coming weekend. However, they must be cautious, as their opponents already knocked out Celta Vigo in the previous round.

Albacete won 3-0 on penalties to progress past the La Liga side, with former player Jesus Vallejo scoring the equalizer in the dying minutes to take the game to extra time.

Real Madrid beat third-tier side CF Talavera 3-2, thanks to a brace from Kylian Mbappe and an own goal. The lower league side made the Spanish giants sweat for the final moments. They will need to be much more clinical in front of the goal to avoid a similar situation.

Real Madrid Team News

The team may be rotated after travelling back from Jeddah on Sunday. The question is how much Arbeloa changes without weakening too much. Ferland Mendy looks set to miss out after aggravating an injury. Eder Militao and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also set to be unavailable.

Dani Carvajal should be in line to start after returning to the bench for both Spanish Super Cup games. Kylian Mbappe could be rested, despite returning this past weekend, to give him more time off ahead of big games.

Albacete vs Real Madrid Odds

Odds courtesy of DraftKings.

Moneyline:

Albacete: +1000

Draw: +600

Real Madrid: -450

Both teams to score:

Yes: -120

No: -105

Total goals:

Albacete: 1.5 (Over +350; Under: -550)

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over -350; Under: +300)

Double chance:

Albacete or tie: +300

Real Madrid or tie: -2000

Albacete or Real Madrid: -1000

Albacete vs Real Madrid Date

Date: Wednesday, January 14, 2025

Albacete vs Real Madrid Kick-Off Time

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. GMT (9:00 p.m. local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream Albacete vs Real Madrid

United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.

Canada: RTVE

United Kingdom: Premier Sports 1

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

