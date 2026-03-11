Predicted Lineup for Real Madrid vs Manchester City in the Champions League

Real Madrid take on familiar foe Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16. The game will take place at the Bernabeu, with a positive result needed to take to England in a week's time.

That has been made an even taller order, with a long list of injuries for head coach Alvaro Arbeloa. The latest is that first-choice left-back Alvaro Carreras has been ruled out, suffering from a groin injury. He missed this past weekend's game, with Ferland Mendy earning his first La Liga start of the season, and he may be in the starting lineup again.

Kylian Mbappe had hoped to be available, but it was quickly reported that he would be missing again, making this his fourth consecutive game missed. Gonzalo Garcia has been starting in his place, but Brahim Diaz could also be an option.

Dean Huijsen and Eduardo Camavinga are back in contention after recent issues ruled them out of the last two games. The question for Arbeloa is, do they come straight back into the team, or do Raul Asencio and teenager Thiago Pitarch continue?

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester Cty (4-1-2-1-2)

GK: Thibaut Courtois - The Belgian has had some tremendous games against Manchester City in the past few meetings and will be needed again over the two legs.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - The English international has been excellent since his return from injury and could be a key player in these games.

CB - Antonio Rudiger - The only veteran center-back available to Arbeloa, so Rudiger will be a must-start. He has also stopped Haaland in the past.

CB: Dean Huijsen - It's a 50/50 call between Asencio and Huijsen, but Srbeloa could favor the latter, who has a little more upside.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen ahead of the clash with Real Sociedad last month | IMAGO / Pressinphoto

LB: Ferland Mendy -Mendy started his first La Liga game of the season due to Carreras' injury. He is in line to start his second Champions League game this season.

CDM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - The Frenchman is one booking away from missing the second leg, so he will need to be cautious against a dangerous attacking team.

CM: Fede Valverde - The vice captain scored a crucial stoppage-time goal to beat Celta Vigo in the league. The team would take that again in this game.

CM: Thiago Pitarch - Despite Camavinga being available again, Arbeloa could stick with the 18-year-old Thiago Pitarch, who has impressed.

CAM: Arda Guler - The young Turk was hauled off early against Celta Vigo, so he could be replaced by Brahim Diaz. However, his creativity could mean he starts again.

ST: Gonzalo Garcia - Gonzalo has not scored for a few games, so he will need to find the net if he wants to continue starting.

IMAGO / Guillermo Martinez

ST: Vinicius Jr. - Vini Jr. is another player a yellow card away from missing the second leg. He is also the one player who needs to lead the team with a top performance.