Predicted Lineup for Real Madrid vs Manchester City in the Champions League Round of 16

Real Madrid face Manchester City at the Etihad in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16. They hold a three-goal cushion over their European rivals, but the job is far from complete.

The team travelled to Manchester on Monday morning, with the squad list being announced as they boarded their plane. There were some surprises, with both Jude Bellingham and David Alaba in the squad, but how many minutes they get is another question.

t was reported over the weekend that Kylian Mbappe would travel, and the Frenchman indeed is available to Alvaro Arbeloa. He missed the game against Elche so he could concentrate on being ready for this game. It is a possibility he could start on the bench, and come on late, on depending on the game situation.

In that same report, it was said that Raul Asencio would not travel due to a calf injury. That again is correct, but with Alaba available, there is cover at center-back.

More good news was left back Alvaro Carreras, recovering from his calf injury. The Spaniard missed the last two games, and with Ferland Mendy injured in the first leg, he could come straight back into the team.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester Cty (4-1-2-1-2)

GK: Thibaut Courtois - The Belgian made a world-class save to deny Nico O'Reilly late on, which could have meant a different vibe heading into the second leg.

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RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - Trent was rested for the Elche game, but should come back into the starting lineup after a string performance in the first leg.

CB - Antonio Rudiger - Arbeloa may have wanted to rest Rudiger, but the injury to Raul Asencio meant another start for the veteran, who scored his first goal of the season.

CB: Dean Huijsen - Huijsen was also on the scoresheet and played well in the first leg against Manchester City.

LB: Alvaro Carreras - The summer signing should come back into the starting lineup with Ferland Mendy injured. Fran Garcia is an option depending on Carreras' fitness.

CDM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - The French midfielder will need to tread lightly, still being one yellow card away from a one-game suspension.

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CM: Fede Valverde - The hero of the first leg was thanks to his amazing first-half hat trick. Has scored five times in his last three games in all competitions.

CM: Thiago Pitarch - The 18-year-old is playing extremely well at the moment, which has meant continued starts for Los Blancos. Did not look out of his depth in the first leg.

CAM: Arda Guler - Guler started on the bench against Elche, but came on to hit a goal of the season contender, scoring from deep in his own half.

ST: Brahim Diaz - The forward made his first start for a long time in the first leg and played very well. His intensity when pressing helps the team plenty.

IMAGO / PGS Photo Agency

ST: Vinicius Jr. - Vini Jr. did miss a penalty in the first leg, but was a menace all game and will need to be at the same level again.