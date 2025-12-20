Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla: Report & Full Match Highlights As Mbappe Equals Ronaldo Record

Real Madrid put the pressure on Barcelona, reducing the gap to one point with their rivals set to play later. Los Blancos secured a 2-0 win over Sevilla, who were reduced to 10 men in the second half.

Goals from Jude Bellingham and a historic from Kylian Mbappe were enough for the points. The Frenchman scored his 58th goal of this calendar year, equaling a record set by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Xabi Alonso's team had their moments to make it more, but also had Thibaut Courtois to thank with some big saves.

Kylian Mbappe Equals Long Standing Cristiano Ronaldo Record

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid started strong as they have in recent games. Inside four minutes, Fran Garcia broke into the box but saw his shot well saved. An even better chance fell the way of the visitors just minutes later, Isaac beating the offside trap and lifting the ball over the onrushing Thibaut Courtois, but it bounced wide.

Kylian Mbappe looked lively as he was eyeing Ronaldo's goals in a calendar year record alongside the win. His first sight of goal was a shot fired over, the Frenchman perhaps getting his range.

The chances kept coming for Los Blancos. Dean Huijsen found himself with a free run on the ball from a corner but saw his header fly way over the bar. Despite dominating possession, the home team remained vulnerable on the counterattack.

In the 38th minute, the home team scored. Jude Bellingham glancing home from a Rodrygo free-kick, finding the bottom corner with the goalkeeper stranded to the spot. That was his 75th goal contribution in a Real Madrid shirt.

The second half started, and Mbappe had a super chance to make it 2-0. Los Blancos won the ball back with a high press, and the No. 10 could only force a tame shot towards the goal. It was his second chance of the half after minutes earlier seeing a shot drift wide.

Sevilla were still in the game, with the home team unable to kill the game off. Courtois was forced into a good save before the hour mark, using his feet to save from Issac. Mbappe was getting closer to a goal, this time seeing his header come back off the woodwork.

The home fans were getting worried, as the longer it stayed 1-0, the more Sevilla pushed for an equalizer, forcing Courtois into saves. However, that became much more difficult when they were reduced to 10 men. Marcao received his second yellow card in the 68th minute.

Xabi Alonso's team was pushing to finish the game, and they hit the bar again. This time, Rodrygo saw his shot touch the bar by goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos. Mbappe finally matched the record held by Ronaldo thanks to a penalty. The strike was his 58th of the year, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way and securing the three points.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Full Match Highlights

United States

United Kingdom

The Spanish league now heads into a winter break, with a few days to relax before training resumes. It also gives players some much-needed recovery time, with several playing with knocks. The next game for Real Madrid comes on January 4, as they face Real Betis in La Liga.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Ex-Real Madrid Striker Joselu Suggests What Real Madrid Are Missing

Former Real Madrid Player Marcelo Reveals Toughest Opponent, But It's Not Lionel Messi

Real Madrid's Bernabeu The Front Runner To Host Historic Game

Real Madrid Transfer News: Diomande, Yang, Rayan, Williams & More - December 18, 2025