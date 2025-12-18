Real Madrid Transfer News: Diomande, Yang, Rayan, Williams & More - December 18, 2025

Despite Endrick's early failures, who signed for big money from the Brazilian league back in 2024, Real Madrid are looking at another teenage talent from South America.

The Spanish club are also looking to add a few other young players in 2026, as many of the current squad are ageing. A Tottenham Hotspur teenager who many may not have heard much of is being linked with a move to Madrid.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Real Madrid is planning a move for Sporting Lisbon centre-back Ousmane Diomande in 2026. Several clubs are monitoring the 22-year-old, including Manchester United, Chelsea, and Crystal Palace. The Ivory Coast international has just 18 months left on his contract, so Sporting CP may look to sell after this season. It's said that offers in the region of €25 million could get a deal done in the summer. - Defensa Central

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Yang Min-hyeok is a possible target for Real Madrid. The 19-year-old South Korean signed for the London club in 2024 and has been sent out on loan to help his development. he is seen as a top prospect, but now Los Blancos want to add him to their Castilla squad. The Spanish club is willing to offer £4.4m (€5m), with a further £1.8m in bonuses. - Defensa Central

It has been revealed that Athletic Club forward Nico Williams is said to favour a move to Real Madrid over Liverpool. The Premier League club are interested in a left-sided forward, but the Spanish international would prefer to stay in Spain. The 23-year-old is one of the most exciting forwards, with Liverpool preparing a €95 million offer. Arsenal are also monitoring the player. - Fichajes

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur are both chasing a Brazilian teenager who has impressed for current club Vasco da Gama. Rayan is a 19-year-old winger who Real Madrid likes, and is preparing a €50 million move. It's said that the Spanish club believes Rayan can adapt quickly to European football, but will be wary as Endrick has not worked out since he arrived in 2024. - O Dia

Juventus have set an asking price of around €100 million for their talented playmaker Kenan Yildiz. Real Madrid and Arsenal are big admirers of the Turkish international, with Juve looking to sell if they don't agree on a new deal after the current season. - La Stampa (h/t AS)

The Latest Real Madrid News

