Real Madrid 6-1 Monaco: Report & Full Match Highlights As Vini Jr. Shines

Real Madrid put themselves close to a top-eight finish in the league phase of the Champions League, beating Monaco 6-1 at the Bernabeu.

A first-half brace from Kylian Mbappe, followed by second-half strikes from Franco Mastantuono, Vinicius Jr., Jude Bellingham, and an own goal, sealed the emphatic win. Vini Jr. also had two assists to his name in a MOTM performance.

The win means another three points in the final game will mean automatic progression to the Round of 16. Depending on other results, a loss could also be fine.

Real Madrid too much for Monaco in rout

IMAGO / PsnewZ

It was the perfect start to the game for Real Madrid, and it was that man again, Kylian Mbappe, opening the scoring after 5 minutes. The Frenchman scoring against his former team, lifting the pressure from their own fans. Franco Mastantuono and Fede Valverde are part of the build-up, with Mbappe passing it into the far corner.

The early goal was much needed and helped the team become more confident going forward. Mastantuono had a good chance to double the lead minutes later but fired over. However, Monaco was still a danger. Ansu Fati, the player on loan from Barcelona, had a clear sight of the goal but fired over.

The second goal came in the 26th minute, again, it was Mbappe. This was all about the build-up, with Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Guler, and Vinicius Jr. all combining. The Brazilian is laying it on a platter for Mbappe to tap home.

Five minutes later, Monaco rattled the bar. Jordan Teze curled a long-range shot that had Thibaut Courtois well beaten, but the bar saved Madrid. The French side were still creating opportunities, Cortois saving from Maghnes Akilouche. Folarin Balogun also tested the goalkeeper late on, but at half-time it stayed 2-0.

The points looked to be sealed five minutes into the second half. Vinicius Jr. with another assist, setting up Mastantuono to fire across the goalkeeper into the far corner for his first Champions League goal. It was soon 4-0, Vini Jr.'s cross turned into his own net by Thilo Kehrer.

IMAGO / Alberto Gardin

The goals continued, and Vini Jr. got his after assisting three. Guler won the ball back in midfield, with the ball falling to the Brazilian, who fired into the top corner. There was to be no clean sheet, as Monaco pulled a goal back in the 72nd minute. Los Blancos were sloppy when playing out from the back, and Teze fired home.

Real Madrid were not finished, Jude Bellingham getting in on the act. The Englishman rounded the keeper to slot home after a Valverde through ball. That was the end of the scoring, a solid performance from the home team.

Real Madrid vs Monaco full match highlights

United States

United Kingdom

It's back to La Liga next for Real Madrid, with a tough road game against third-placed Villarreal. After cutting the lead at the top of La Liga to just one point, they don't want to throw it away a week later.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Real Madrid Transfer News: Real Madrid Back In For Neves, Carmona, Fernández, & More

Arsenal Reportedly Desperate To Sign Real Madrid Defender

Journalist Attacks Real Madrid Coach Alvaro Arbeloa On Social Media After Press-Conference

Real Madrid Will Be Without Big Player For Crucial La Liga Game Vs Villarreal