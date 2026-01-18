Journalist Attacks Real Madrid Coach Alvaro Arbeloa On Social Media After Press-Conference

The three points for Real Madrid against Levante were more important than the performance. That was a good job; as the 2-0 victory was far from vintage, especially the first half, which was a poor display from the second-placed side.

Another factor that meant the performance was not the big topic was the atmosphere inside the Bernabeu. Starting from the moment the players arrived on the field to warm up before kick-off, whistles rained down from the stands, and they were loud.

That continues throughout the game, especially at half-time, when the score is 0-0. Chants of 'resign Florentino' were chanted, aimed at the president Florentino Perez. After the game, it was the turn of head coach Álvaro Arbeloa to feel the heat from the media.

Arbeloa gets media heat for backing club president

After the win, Alvaro Arbeloa took to the podium to take questions from the media. He was asked about the boos aimed at Florentino Perez, as he would have expected. The coach backed the president, and even went so far as to say the people who aimed the chants at Perez were "They're from people who don't like Real Madrid."

Journalist Manolo Lama went after Arbeloa. On social media, he attacked Real Madrid's head coach for his response to the whistles and chants directed at Florentino Perez.

"According to Arbeloa, all these fans who go to the Bernabéu are anti-Madridistas because they demand their boss's resignation and boo their players. Does Arbeloa think that Madridistas don't have their own opinions?" Manolo Lama

The media are usually known for stoking the fire when they speak. However, it feels like Lama is correct. There were plenty of fans showing their frustration towards Perez, too many to say they were not real Real Madrid fans. After last week, the Madridistas are allowed to voice their frustrations, and that could be because Perez let Alonso go.

On the flip side, Arbeloa has to be seen to be backing his boss, even more so since he is two games in, and will be around the club for the future as the senior or Castilla coach. The question put him in a tough situation.

The next game is at the Bernabeu again, facing Monaco in the Champions League. The French team have only lost once in six games, so it will not be an easy opponent. If things don't go well early, expect hostility to return.

