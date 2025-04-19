Real Madrid CF ON SI

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Real Madrid will host Athletic Bilbao on Matchday 32 of La Liga on April 20.

Alan Mezoela

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Real Madrid will host fourth-placed Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabéu on Matchday 32 of La Liga on April 20.

Mid-week, Los Blancos were knocked out of the Champions League by Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in the quarterfinal of the competition after losing 2-1 in the second leg.

Following Barcelona's victory earlier, Carlo Ancelotti and his side are now seven points behind their rivals in the table; a win in this clash with Athletic has become crucial for Madrid if they are to stay in the title race.

In the reverse fixture, Los Merengues suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Los Leones at San Mamés, despite Jude Bellingham's late goal to level the game.

Real Madrid
IMAGO / NurPhoto

Here's a look at the last five competitive fixtures between the teams.

Date

Result

December 4, 2024

Athletic Club 2-1 Real Madrid

March 31, 2024

Real Madrid 2-0 Athletic Club

August 12, 2023

Athletic Club 0-2 Real Madrid

June 4, 2023

Real Madrid 1-1 Athletic Club

January 22, 2023

Athletic Club 0-2 Real Madrid

Real Madrid Team News vs Athletic Club

Ahead of their clash against Athletic Club, Carlo Ancelotti has welcomed Lunin, his second-string goalkeeper, back into the squad following his injury. Additionally, Dani Ceballos, who played over 30 minutes in the second leg against Arsenal, should be available and could be given a starting berth by his coach.

Meanwhile, Ferland Mendy remains unavailable for his team as he is still recovering from his muscle injury. However, there is a chance that the France international could be back in action in time for the Copa Del Rey final next week. Furthermore, Kylian Mbappé is suspended for this game following his red card against Alavés last weekend.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Date

Date: Sunday, April 20, 2025

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Kick-Off Time

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST (12:00 p.m. PST, 9:00 p.m. local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Athletic Club

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Canada: TSN TV and TSN+

United Kingdom: Premier Sports, La Liga TV, and Premier Sports Player

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead Of Real Madrid vs Athletic Club

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: Predicted Lineup For La Liga Match

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: 5 Classic La Liga Games

Published
Alan Mezoela
ALAN MEZOELA

Alan Mezoela is a UK-based sports journalist from Martinique, covering European football and basketball. He writes for On SI, focusing on PSG, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich, and contributes to Hoopsfix.com, covering basketball. Passionate about the game, he provides sharp analysis and breaking news coverage.

Home/Matchday