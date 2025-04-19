Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid will host fourth-placed Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabéu on Matchday 32 of La Liga on April 20.
Mid-week, Los Blancos were knocked out of the Champions League by Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in the quarterfinal of the competition after losing 2-1 in the second leg.
Following Barcelona's victory earlier, Carlo Ancelotti and his side are now seven points behind their rivals in the table; a win in this clash with Athletic has become crucial for Madrid if they are to stay in the title race.
In the reverse fixture, Los Merengues suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Los Leones at San Mamés, despite Jude Bellingham's late goal to level the game.
Here's a look at the last five competitive fixtures between the teams.
Date
Result
December 4, 2024
Athletic Club 2-1 Real Madrid
March 31, 2024
Real Madrid 2-0 Athletic Club
August 12, 2023
Athletic Club 0-2 Real Madrid
June 4, 2023
Real Madrid 1-1 Athletic Club
January 22, 2023
Athletic Club 0-2 Real Madrid
Real Madrid Team News vs Athletic Club
Ahead of their clash against Athletic Club, Carlo Ancelotti has welcomed Lunin, his second-string goalkeeper, back into the squad following his injury. Additionally, Dani Ceballos, who played over 30 minutes in the second leg against Arsenal, should be available and could be given a starting berth by his coach.
Meanwhile, Ferland Mendy remains unavailable for his team as he is still recovering from his muscle injury. However, there is a chance that the France international could be back in action in time for the Copa Del Rey final next week. Furthermore, Kylian Mbappé is suspended for this game following his red card against Alavés last weekend.
Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Date
Date: Sunday, April 20, 2025
Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Kick-Off Time
Time: 3:00 p.m. EST (12:00 p.m. PST, 9:00 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Athletic Club
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
Canada: TSN TV and TSN+
United Kingdom: Premier Sports, La Liga TV, and Premier Sports Player
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead Of Real Madrid vs Athletic Club
Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: Predicted Lineup For La Liga Match