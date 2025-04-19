Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: Predicted Lineup For La Liga Match
Real Madrid face a difficult task in La Liga as they take on fourth-placed Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Los Blancos crashed out of the Champions League, so all their focus shifts to the league and the Copa del Rey final at the end of April. Being four points behind Barcelona in the standings, resting players in such a big game is unlikely to be an option for Carlo Ancelotti.
Midfielder Dani Ceballos got minutes against Arsenal in midweek after his injury, but the question is, will he start against Los Leones? Here is the predicted lineup for Real Madrid ahead of the game on Sunday.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Athletic Club (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois - The Belgian played well over the two legs against Arsenal, keeping the goal tally down. Andriy Lunin is still injured, but Courtois would start this important game if he were fit.
RB: Fede Valverde - Lucas Vazquez has struggled in the big games, so Ancelotti may turn to midfielder Valverde to come up against Nico Williams.
CB: Antonio Rudiger - The experienced Rudiger has not been at his best in recent games, but the players around him have often exposed him.
CB: Raul Asencio - The young Spaniard gave away the penalty against Arsenal and could be given a break by Ancelotti. However, his pace may be an asset of David Alaba against a speedy opposition front line.
LB: Fran Garcia - Ferland Mendy may make the squad but he won't be fit to start resulting in Fran Garcia recalled to the starting XI.
CM: Eduardo Camavinga - The Frenchman missed the second leg against Arsenal due to a suspension but should return in the 11 against Athletic.
CM: Aurelien Tchouameni - Luka Modric could play, but Ancelotti may consider playing an energetic midfield for this crunch game.
RW: Rodrygo - The Brazilian has been way off his best recently, especially against Arsenal. He needs to find his form or could face being dropped.
CAM: Jude Bellingham - Bellingham is another player who has not been at his best over the past month. Real Madrid need him near his peak if they want to lift a trophy this season.
LW: Vinicius Junior - Vini Jr. got the goal against Arsenal and tried to create things down the left. He is another of the top players needed to start creating opportunities.
ST: Brahim Diaz - The Moroccan can play up top and may ask to be with Kylian Mbappe, who is suspended for the game on Sunday.
